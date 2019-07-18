Practicing with IPL teams has been a major boost, says Aniket Shaw as he eyes his Ranji Trophy debut

After playing the state Under-19s, Aniket Shaw is looking forward to playing for Ranji Trophy. Dreams and aspirations know no boundaries. Dreamers have surpassed borders of limited means to achieving ultimate goals in their life. At a time when cricket pundits are biting nails after watching the immensely talented Mumbai-based cricketer, Prithvi Shaw hitting the ball out of the park effortlessly, a 20-years-old boy, Aniket Shaw is spinning the 5.5 ounces leather ball for crafting his way to the pride of the Indian cricket. Young cricketer Aniket Shaw's journey from practice sessions to the way towards Ranji trophy is inspiring. Hard work pays off well for rising cricketer Aniket Shaw; he's looking forward to playing for the Ranji Trophy.

For Aniket Shaw, hard work, talent and patience did pay off well. The 20-year-old cricketer who was seen lifting willow and wicket-keeping gloves during India's 2011 World Cup Victory, has come a long way in the last 8 years. Initially, Aniket aspired to be a wicketkeeper. However, during his practice sessions, Shaw's coach noticed his talent in bowling as he was turning the ball and bowling right areas and adviced him to stick to it.

Aniket made his debut in cricket as a right-arm spin bowler at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh where he played against Rajasthan. His bowling skills were appreciated which only pushed him to do better. However, he had to take a break from cricket to complete his studies. That didn't stop his spirit and interest in his passion and love for cricket. After his comeback, he saved 13 wickets in 5 different matches during his tour in Haryana. He was even awarded Man of the match trophy by the Haryana government and the Best Bowler of the Tournament for taking most scalps in the tournament.

In the year 2016-17, Aniket Shaw was signed by Kolkata first division club and was also called for Indian Premier League (IPL)practice sessions for the senior players. Aniket remembers, “I was selected as a net-practice bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) club. It was a golden opportunity for me. In that season I was fortunate to bowl to Gautam bhaiyya (former cricket batsman Gautam Gambhir). He was quite impressed with my bowling and gave me some learning. He also recommended the Eden Garden management to arrange a practice session for me the next year as well.”

“The same year I also practiced with the Indian team at Eden Gardens in November 2017. It was a great opportunity for me. I was destined to share nets with the senior bowlers and interact with them.” So far Aniket has practiced in three different IPL sessions and once with the team India. It was a life turning opportunity for Aniket Shaw as he even practised with the Indian team in 2017 at the Eden Gardens. He has practiced for 3 different IPL sessions and once with the entire Indian Cricket team. In the year 2018, he was picked up by the North-East India team for Under-19 cricket tournament where he impressed everyone with his outstanding bowling and performance on the field and also chipped in with few handy runs with the bat.

Aniket has also had some overseas experience as he has also played various leagues outside India which he feels was a great exposure and learning curve and is greatly benefited as a cricketer.

He played IPL practise matches this year for KKR which he considers as a major boost in his career. Coming next, Aniket is looking forward to playing for the Ranji trophy once the World Cup 2019 is over. He is confident that he will get a place in the team for Ranji as few teams are already in sync and trying to sign him up for the domestic season ahead.