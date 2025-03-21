Predicting GT's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2025 ft. Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) endured a difficult run in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They finished eighth in the standings with 12 points, including five wins and seven defeats from 14 games.

Ad

GT won the title in IPL 2022 in their maiden season and finished as runner-up in IPL 2023 where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Gujarat, who went through a transition last year after a captaincy change, will look to bounce back this year and bring back their glorious days.

They retained their core group, including skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. The management has made some good purchases at the auction, roping in the likes of Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada among others to strengthen their side.

Ad

Trending

The Titans have few quality batters in their squad who could turn the tournament on its head. On that note, we take a look at three batters who could finish as GT's top run-getters in IPL 2025.

#1 Shubman Gill

The GT skipper has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL since the 2020-21 season. He has scored 400+ runs in each season and was also the highest scorer in IPL 2023 with 890 runs in 17 matches.

Ad

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form in recent times and scored a fine hundred in India's first Champions Trophy fixture against Bangladesh. He also had three consecutive 50+ scores, including a hundred, in the three-match ODI series against England last month.

Shubman Gill will hope to replicate his IPL form this season as well and lead his side from the front, as Gujarat look to bounce back from their debacle last season.

Ad

#2 Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

The English wicketkeeper-batter is one of the best in the business at the moment. Jos Buttler is a force to be reckoned with at the top of the order and if he gets going, expect him to put up big scores on the board in IPL 2025. He will also look to redeem himself after a poor campaign with England in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

Despite his recent indifferent form, Buttler has been a masterclass in the IPL. He has accumulated over 3500 runs in 106 innings, including seven hundreds and 19 half-centuries.

The 34-year-old was part of the Rajasthan Royals last year. However, the franchise had to part ways with Buttler due to auction dynamics and GT grabbed the opportunity with both hands, signing him for a whopping ₹15.75 crore.

Buttler's opening partnership with Gill will be crucial to Gujarat's campaign this year, and if the former gets his rhythm, expect him to cause mayhem with the bat this year.

Ad

#3 Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

The left-handed batter brings a bit of calm in otherwise an aggressive GT batting lineup. Sai Sudharsan prefers playing the field, and picks up ones and twos, which makes him the lynchpin in this side.

Ad

Since replacing Kane Williamson in IPL 2022, Sudharsan has been an integral part of this franchise. He played all 12 matches last year and scored 527 runs at an average of 47.90, including a hundred and two half-centuries.

Sudharsan will be once again tasked with doing the difficult job of lifting the team when the chips are down. The 23-year-old has had a decent domestic season and will hope to carry on the good work for the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback