Predicting SRH's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Harshal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have always been known as a strong bowling side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although the Sunrisers emerged as the batting powerhouse in the 2024 season, there were few bowlers who did well to take the side to the final.

After retaining skipper Pat Cummins, SRH secured the services of experienced bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar and Jaydev Unadkat. The likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Wiaan Mulder could also prove to be useful for them in this season.

On that note, let's take a look at who among the current batch of bowlers can be the top performers for SRH in IPL 2025.

#1 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins was the second-highest wicket-taker for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. He finished with 18 wickets in 16 games at an economy of 9.27.

Cummins' best figures of 3/43 came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where the Sunrisers defended their colossal total of 287 by 25 runs. Throughout the season, the SRH captain kept on chipping in with his odd wickets and kept the side in good stead.

Although Pat Cummins is coming into this season after recovering from injury, he is expected to be among the key wicket-takers for SRH.

#2 Harshal Patel

Although Harshal Patel can get expensive at times, he still picks consistent wickets for his side. Patel won the Purple Cap for the second time in IPL 2024, where he finished with 24 wickets in 14 games for Punjab Kings.

Patel's finest performance of 3/15 off four overs came against Gujarat Titans albeit in a losing effort. After the Punjab-based franchise could not qualify for the playoffs, the right-arm pacer was released ahead of the IPL auction. As a result, SRH secured the services of the 34-year-old for this season.

If Harshal Patel can mix his variations with control of line-length in the death overs, he could be the contender for the Purple Cap this season as well.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami returned to competitive cricket in November 2024 after a one-year hiatus. During this phase, he missed the entire IPL 2024 season and was released by Gujarat Titans.

The Sunrisers jumped on the bidding war to induct Shami into the setup, who will now open the bowling attack for the side. The veteran pacer has been a consistent wicket-taker in the cash-rich league. He picked 20 wickets to help the Titans secure a title victory in the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Shami emerged as the Purple Cap winner in the 2023 season with 28 wickets in 17 games.

Mohammed Shami looked in good rhythm in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he picked a fifer as well. With a less workload and the ability to pick wickets in all phases of the game, Shami's success is expected to continue in IPL 2025.

