Sarfaraz Ahmed a similar captain to Virat Kohli, very passionate about how he leads the side: Faf du Plessis

South Africa and Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis has stated that Sarfaraz Ahmed and Indian skipper Virat Kohli have similar captaincy styles. According to 36-year-old, both captains are very passionate about the way they lead the team.

Ahmed is Faf du Plessis’ captain in the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators. The right-handed batsman also represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, where he plays under MS Dhoni.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Du Plessis was asked to compare the captaincy styles of Dhoni and Ahmed. According to the veteran South African, both wicketkeeper-batsmen have rather contrasting methods of leadership. He explained:

“Their captaincy styles are quite different. MS (Dhoni) is very quiet and reserved and does most of his things instinctively on the field. Sarfaraz (Ahmed) is almost the opposite, almost like Virat (Kohli) in a sense where it is always talking to the players, the bowlers. He is always very passionate about how he captains his team, and he shows it. So, there is no right and wrong way. There are just two different styles. He has obviously been a captain for Pakistan and has got the best out of his players.”

Faf du Plessis added that he likes playing under different captains since he himself is very passionate about leadership. He added in this regard:

“I always enjoy playing under different leaders, just to see how they go about their business. I am also really passionate about leadership myself. It’s nice for me to be here and see how he (Sarfaraz Ahmed) does things. Wherever I can, I offer my inputs, if he wants to take it or not.”

"Babar Azam looks like a really calm character" - Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

During the interaction, Faf du Plessis was also asked to comment on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s captaincy. The 36-year-old pointed out that he hasn’t played much with or against Azam. However, Du Plessis added that the stylish batsman seems like someone who has got all the requisites to be a good captain.

“It’s really hard to say. I haven’t played under him as captain. I have only played the one series against him when he was captain in the Test matches. Difficult to make an observation. Just from the outside, he looks like a really calm character. He is obviously very young in his leadership journey, but he is a very good player. People always judge him on his performances - how does he play as a captain versus when he was not a captain. He looks like he has got all the tools to be a good captain,” Faf du Plessis added.

Faf du Plessis will be seen in action for Quetta Gladiators as PSL 2021 is set to resume on June 9. The Gladiators are currently occupying the last spot in the points table, having registered just one win in five games.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar