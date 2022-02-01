PSL 2022: 4 players to watch out for 

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) began with a bang on January 27 and will go on for a month. Six teams are competing for the title this year - Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Defending champions Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the table, having won three out of three matches.

Islamabad United will take on the Multan Sultans tonight in a much-anticipated clash. While some thrilling games in the coming weeks, let's take a look at four players who will add spice to the tournament.

#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2021 and now the newly-appointed skipper of Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi has shined with his bowling skills time and again. Afridi was bought by Lahore Qalandars for PKR 3 crores and in just two matches, he has picked up four wickets.

Shaheen now has the responsibility of not only performing well in key moments but also leading the Qalandars to the playoffs and possibly their maiden PSL title. The Lahore Qalandars will play the Peshawar Zalmis tomorrow.

#2 Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans)

Trent Rockets Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred

Imran Tahir may not have played international cricket for a while but his form has remained intact. The veteran leg spinner, who recently featured in the Legends League Cricket 2022 for the World Giants, scored an incredible half-century off just 19 balls and led them to a huge victory against India Maharajas.

Tahir was selected by the Multan Sultans for PSL 2022 and has been the leading wicket-taker so far with seven wickets in just three games. If he continues in this form and makes a few cameos with the bat, Tahir can bag a great deal at the upcoming IPL mega-auction.

#3 Mohammad Nabi (Karachi Kings)

Melbourne Renegades BBL Headshots Session

The former Afghanistan skipper has made a name for himself by playing in several competitive T20 leagues across the globe. Picked up by the Karachi Kings in the PSL 2022 season, Nabi admitted that keeping in touch with Pakistani players like Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali has helped him nurture future Afghan cricketers.

Though Nabi is still finding his feet this season, once he regains his mojo, he will certainly be a treat to watch with both the ball and the bat. Moreover, Nabi could also be picked by a big franchise in the IPL if he gets going in the PSL.

#4 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)

Pakistan T20 Portrait Session

The second-highest run-scorer in PSL 2022 so far, Fakhar Zaman has scored 182 runs in just two matches in the PSL. Fakhar slammed the only century in PSL 2022 yet in his team's previous game against the Karachi Kings and helped the franchise successfully chase down a total of 174.

Though Lahore Qalandars have only won one game out of the two played, Fakhar Zaman's form will be crucial for the team to advance to the playoffs. Will he spark again in their match against Peshawar Zalmis tomorrow?

Edited by Ritwik Kumar