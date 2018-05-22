Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things from the game 

    The most consistent team in IPL history reached the finals yet again.

    BrokenCricket
    OFFICIAL
    Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 23:27 IST
    36.24K

    Image result for qualifier 1 2018 toss

    In a battle between the top 2 teams of the league, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings locked horns in the Qualifier 1 to fire a shot for a spot in the final of IPL 2018. MS Dhoni called the right side of the important coin toss and decided to field at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

    It was a dream start for Chennai as a wicket on the first ball saw the Orange Army struggle up front. Things went from bad to worse for Sunrisers as they lost few too many wickets in the powerplay. But somehow contribution from Yusuf Pathan and a late onslaught from Carlos Braithwaite powered SRH to 139 to give their bowlers a chance in the second innings.  

    CSK didn’t get off to a great start and kept on losing the way in the middle as the opposition bowlers got better of them on most of the occasions. However, Faf du Plessis kept his cool and carried his bat to help his side to the victory. The South African skipper mustered unbeaten 67 runs to secure a berth in the final for the men in yellow.

    Let’s look at some of the things that went unnoticed:

    #1 Most appearances in IPL Playoffs

    Image result for raina dhoni jadeja rayudu csk

    Being the most consistent team in the history of the league, Chennai has made to the playoffs on each occasion they have featured in IPL. The men in yellow have been a force in reckoning even on their return after two years.

    A team that was given no chance before the season, have astounded one and all with their consistent run in this year’s edition that has allowed them to finish 2nd in the league table.

    The team is banking on experience as it boasts to feature four out of the top seven players in their team who have made most appearances in the IPL playoffs.

    The duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu have featured in 14 games in IPL playoffs while Suresh Raina and skipper MS Dhoni have made 19 most appearances in the matches in the business end of the league.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
    Page 1 of 4
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: 4 Unnoticed things from the game
