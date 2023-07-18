"Queen of Indian cricket"- Wishes pour in for Smriti Mandhana as she celebrates her birthday

Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her birthday today. The left-handed Indian opener was born on July 18, 1996 in Mumbai. Smriti has been one of the most successful Indian women's cricketers.

Mandhana has scored 325 runs in four Test matches, smashing one century and two half-centuries. The left-handed batter has aggregated 3,084 runs in 78 ODIs, whereas in T20I cricket, she has scored 2,854 runs in 115 innings.

Earlier this year, Mandhana received a whopping contract worth ₹3.4 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. She even captained RCB in their debut Women's Premier League season in a disappointing campaign that saw them pick up only two wins.

Fans from across the world wished Smriti Mandhana on her birthday today. Here are some of the best wishes:

Smriti Mandhana will be India's vice-captain in women's cricket event at Asian Games

The Indian women's cricket team will make its debut at the Asian Games later this year in China. BCCI has named a strong squad for the tournament, which will take place in September. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, with Mandhana being her deputy. Here is the full squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

It will be exciting to see how the Indian women's team performs in the cricket tournament at the mega event. The Indian players have a lot of experience of playing in big tournaments.

India's arch-rivals Pakistan won the gold medal in 2010 and 2014. India will aim to defeat the Women in Green this year and clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games.