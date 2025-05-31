Ranking the top 5 greatest seasons by an Indian batter in the IPL ft. Sai Sudharsan in 2025

The IPL has been a platform where Indian batters have shown their skills in the shortest format. While there have been numerous memorable knocks over the years, a few batters have also had memorable seasons.

Ad

Performing in a game or two and playing a few good knocks is one thing, but many Indian batters have shown their talent with consistent performances throughout an IPL season.

The biggest franchise cricket league in the world, the IPL has seen participation from the best bowlers from across the globe. Under the high pressure of facing them in a two-month-long tournament, maintaining consistency and scoring throughout is laudable.

From youngsters to seniors, Indian batters have always stepped up and plundered runs, leading the charge for their teams and leaving a significant impact with their performances.

Ad

Trending

Let's look at the top five greatest seasons by Indian batters in the IPL.

#5 Rishabh Pant in 2018

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi - Source: Getty

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is known for his aggressive and attacking style of batting, playing a high-risk, high-reward game more often than not. Pant has established himself among the best hitters in the sport and has been playing the IPL for nine years now.

Ad

It was during the 2018 season when he was a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) as a youngster, where Rishabh Pant had his best-ever year in the league with the bat to date. The left-hander smashed 684 runs from 14 innings at an average of 52.61 and a strike-rate of 173.60. He had also registered five half-centuries and an unbeaten hundred that year (128*), which is still his highest score in the history of the league.

Ad

#4 Suryakumar Yadav in 2025

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

While the ongoing IPL 2025 season is not yet over for star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav, it is fair to say that it has been his best-ever season as a batter already, not only in terms of runs, but impact created as well.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav has already notched up 673 runs from 15 matches this season. Notably, these are the most runs ever scored by an MI batter in a single edition of the league to date. He has an average of 67.30 and a strike-rate of 167.83 with five half-centuries, playing a massive role in Mumbai making it to the second qualifier after having lost four out of their first five league stage matches.

#3 Sai Sudharsan in 2025

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Young Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan is making himself the new synonym of consistency. The left-hander, who had an impressive outing in the 2024 season, has gone on to better the same, having a stellar IPL 2025 season, his best-ever in the league.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan has accumulated 759 runs this season at an average of 54.21 and a strike-rate of 156.17 with a hundred and six half-centuries from 15 matches. He has been solid at the top of the order, carrying out a key role in GT making it to the playoffs. Even as they lost the Eliminator to MI, Sudharsan scored 80 runs off 49 balls.

#2 Shubman Gill in 2023

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Considered the future of Indian cricket and batting, Shubman Gill displayed top form in the 2025 season as GT crashed out. Gill has been among the top performers in the few IPL seasons. However, his best season with the bat came in the 2023 edition.

Ad

The right-handed opener was at his absolute best, as he piled on 890 runs from 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike-rate of 157.80 with three hundreds and four half-centuries as GT even made the final but ended up losing. He fell just 10 runs short of becoming only the second batter to cross 900 runs in a single season. His 890-run season is the second-best by an Indian batter and overall in the league.

Ad

#1 Virat Kohli in 2016

Virat Kohli during the 2016 season - Source: iplt20.com

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was at a different level altogether in the iconic 2016 IPL season. He had an outstanding year as a batter, plundering 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike-rate of 152.03 with four hundreds and seven half-centuries.

It remains the most hundreds by any batter in a single IPL season and also the most runs by any in a single edition as well. He fell just 27 runs short of the 1000-run mark. It was an incredible season where he took RCB to the final, but unfortunately, lost the final. Among the many records in the league, this one seems almost impossible to ever be broken.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More