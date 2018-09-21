Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rashid Khan's batting potential waiting to be tapped

Bharat Nittala
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
106   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:23 IST

Rashid Khan Shenwari, the 20-year-old superstar from Afghanistan, is known all around the world for his wonderful bowling skills. His spellbinding leg spin bowling has time and again bamboozled batsmen over the world. However, as he continues to weave his magic with the cherry in hand, Rashid Khan has also consistently made decent contributions with the willow. In fact, he considers himself to be an all-rounder.

He intends to and is ever-ready to play a greater role with the bat for whichever team he plies his trade for. During the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, he was appointed as the stand-in captain in place of the injured regular Ashgar Afghan. On appointment, the first decision he took was to promote himself to open the batting for his country! Such is the confidence he has in his abilities as a batsman.


Enter captionR
Rashid promoted himself to open the batting

One of the first instances when people stood up and took notice was during a game against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. It was the first time he and his country mate Mohammad Nabi were playing together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He came into the crease at the fall of Nabi's wicket, who is known all over to be a big hitter but failed to get going on that day. Enter Rashid Khan, who while facing his first ball (and the last of SRH's innings), smacked it nonchalantly straight into the sight-screen


Rashid
Rashid plays an audacious stroke to send the ball out of the ground

Perhaps his most important innings, keeping in mind the context of the match, came in the 2018 IPL eliminator against KKR. SRH was down and seemingly lost in their first innings with the bat. In comes Rashid Khan and makes a belligerent 34 off 17 balls to bail SRH out of the mess. Even as recently as yesterday, he scored an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls to pull Afghanistan out of a dire situation against Bangladesh.

What's particularly striking is the fact that he isn't just a blind slogger of the cricket ball. He plays proper cricket shots and has few times played outrageous strokes, which even the greatest of batsmen would fail to match.

Thus maybe it's time we recognize his potential with the bat. Not just for Afghanistan but Rashid plays for a host of franchise teams across the globe. Comilla Victorians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Quetta Gladiators, Sussex, Adelaide Strikers - the list doesn't seem to end.

Even if one of the above teams try and give him more regular opportunities to establish his credentials with the bat it would go a long way.

If it comes off, he might well become a phenomenon at the top of the order like Sunil Narine has become.

If it doesn't, well he is quite good already at what he does lower down the order.




Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan
Bharat Nittala
CONTRIBUTOR
Pursuing Btech in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Roorkee . Avid cricket follower
Rashid Khan: The Supreme Talent, A 19-year-old Wonder Kid.
RELATED STORY
Muttiah Muralitharan: "Rashid will come good in Tests as...
RELATED STORY
The Rashid Khan story: World beater at 19
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Rashid Khan is the best T20I bowler
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best bowling performances of Rashid Khan...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as birthday boy Rashid Khan's 32-ball 57...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Celebrating the Afghan wonder kid, Rashid Khan
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka desperate for batting revival in a 'do-or-die'...
RELATED STORY
4 Players to watch out for in Sri Lanka vs  Afghanistan...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Today
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Today
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us