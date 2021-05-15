Rating the IPL 2021 performances of India's World Test Championship all-rounders

Virat Kohli's India have struggled to find quality all-rounders in white-ball cricket, but the proficiency of their premier fast bowlers has ensured that such problems have eluded them in the Test format.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to begin on June 18 in Southampton, sees India enter as a confident, winning side. New Zealand won't be pushovers by any means but India will fancy their chances of a win given the well-rounded nature of their squad, most of which has gotten time in the middle in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In this article, we rate (out of 10) the IPL 2021 performances of India's World Test Championship all-rounders.

How did India's WTC all-rounders fare in IPL 2021?

Ravichandran Ashwin - 3/10

Ashwin leaving IPL 2021 earlier than expected didn't really affect the Delhi Capitals too much, as the tournament itself was indefinitely postponed. But while he was part of the side, the off-spinner wasn't particularly impressive.

Ashwin picked up only one wicket in the five matches he played, and conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.73. He isn't an all-rounder in the T20 format, and faced only four balls. India need him to be at his best, which he usually is in Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja - 9.5/10

Jadeja was the star of the show for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Placed second on the MVP award when the competition was suspended, he contributed in all three departments in most games.

Jadeja scored 131 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 161.72 and was dismissed only once. With the ball, he picked up six wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 6.7. In the field, he took eight catches and played a part in two run-outs. Even though Axar was spectacular against England, Jadeja is one of the first names on the Indian teamsheet across all formats.

Axar Patel - 7/10

Axar was a late entrant in IPL 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19, but he slotted into the Delhi Capitals team like he was never away. With six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7 and Super Over heroics to boot, the left-arm spinner was one of Rishabh Pant's go-to men at various stages of the innings.

Fresh off a historic debut Test series against England, Axar will be ready to step in for Jadeja if needed.

Washington Sundar - 5/10

Sundar surprisingly lost his place in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side after six games. It can be argued that he was dropped due to little fault of his own, as he took three wickets in the 96 balls he bowled at an economy rate of 7.37.

Sundar's batting was a big letdown, though. He will welcome a return to the Test format, in which he doesn't have to worry about strike rate, should he get an opportunity in the playing XI.

Shardul Thakur - 1/10

Thakur's batting wasn't needed in a Chennai Super Kings batting lineup that stretched all the way down to No. 9, and his primary skillset let the team down. He leaked runs at 10.33 an over while scalping only five wickets in seven games, and was all over the place at the death.

Thakur's batting and ability to swing the ball make him a big asset in Test cricket, but he might not get a look-in for India in the WTC final.