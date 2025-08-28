Ravichandran Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja - comparing their IPL stats after 221 matches

Veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from IPL on Wednesday, August 27. The move comes just a few days after question marks over his place in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2026. The 38-year-old had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign for the franchise, managing only seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 40.42 and an economy rate of 9.12.

Ashwin, who had retired from international cricket in December last year, confirmed his move to quit IPL through a post on his social media handle. He wrote that his time as an IPL cricketer has come to an end, but added that his time as an explorer of the game around various leagues has begun.

The off-spin legend retired from the IPL after 221 matches and is the fifth-leading wicket-taker in the T20 league. In the wake of his retirement, we compare his IPL stats with his long-time spin bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja at the same stage.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja - Who has more wickets and a better average after 221 matches?

Ashwin ended his IPL career with 221 matches in which he claimed 187 wickets at an average of 30.22. The CSK legend's most successful season in terms of wickets came in 2011 when he picked up 20 scalps at an average of 19.40. Ashwin also claimed 16 wickets in IPL 2014 at an average of 27.31.

After 221 IPL matches, Jadeja had claimed 147 wickets at an average of 29.60. The seasoned left-arm spinner claimed 19 scalps in IPL 2014 at an average of 23.31. Further, Jadeja picked up 15 wickets in IPL 2019, averaging 22.86.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja - Who has a better economy rate after 221 matches?

Ashwin ended his IPL career with an economy rate of 7.20. He had an economy rate of under seven in four consecutive seasons between 2010 and 2013. Ashwin had an exceptional year in 2015, finishing with an economy rate of 5.84. His economy rate was under eight for five consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2023. In his last two years, though, his economy was 8.49 and 9.12 respectively.

After 221 IPL matches, Jadeja had an economy rate of 7.59. The left-arm spinner had an economy rate of 6.47 in the 2009 IPL edition held in South Africa and 6.35 in the 2019 season. In three consecutive seasons between 2011 and 2013, he managed an economy rate of under 8 (between 7.26 and 7.80). Jadeja had a disappointing year in 2017 when he economy was high at 9.18.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja - Who has more four-fers are 221 IPL matches?

Ashwin picked up only one four-fer during his long IPL career. His best innings figures of 4-34 were registered in IPL 2016 in Visakhapatnam, while representing Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) against Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab). The off-spinner dismissed Hashim Amla, Murali Vijay, Gurkeerat Singh and David Miller as RPS won the clash by four wickets.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Batting SR 50s Ravichandran Ashwin 187 30.22 7.20 4-34 1 0 118.15 1 Ravindra Jadeja 147 29.60 7.59 5-16 3 1 128.16 2

(Ashwin vs Jadeja - IPL stats comparison after 221 matches)

After 221 IPL matches, Jadeja had as many as three four-fers and one five-fer to his credit. His best of 5-16 came for CSK against Deccan Chargers (DC) in Visakhapatnam in the 2012 season. In the same match, Jadeja also smashed 48 off 29 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes. Thanks to the versatile cricketer's all-round heroics, CSK won the match by 74 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja - Who has a better strike rate with the bat?

Ashwin scored 833 runs in 98 innings in the IPL at an average of 13.01 and a strike rate of 118.15. He registered only one half-century in the IPL. His best of 50 came off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in 2022. Promoted to No. 3, the right-handed batter struck 50 off 38 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

After 221 IPL games, Jadeja had scored 2,594 runs in 168 innings, averaging 26.20 and a strike rate of 128.16. The southpaw had notched up two half-centuries during this period. His best of 62* came off only 28 balls, representing CSK against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede in 2021. Jadeja clobbered 36 runs in the last over and also claimed 3-13 in a stunning all-round display.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More