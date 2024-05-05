Ravindra Jadeja's top 5 all-round performances in the IPL ft. 2024 vs PBKS

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the finest all-round performers.

Jadeja has been consistent with his contributions, whether with ball or bat. Predominantly, the left-handed all-rounder has stood up for the team with the ball due to his ability to contain runs and secure crucial breakthroughs.

The 35-year-old has amassed close to 2,900 runs and scalped 160 wickets in 237 appearances in the cash-rich league.

On that note, let's check out the five best all-round performances by Ravindra Jadeja in IPL history.

#5 36* & 4/33 vs RR, IPL 2014

In the 10th match of IPL 2014, Chennai Super Kings batted first and lost wickets in cluster. However, Dwayne Smith (50) was persistent with his knock to put the team in good stead.

Smith got strong support from Ravindra Jadeja (36* off 33), which helped CSK to post a respectable 140 on the board.

Thereafter, Jadeja finished with figures of 4/33, while taking important wickets of Sanju Samson (16), Shane Watson (7) and Steve Smith (19). As a result, the Super Kings secured a thrilling victory by seven runs.

#4 36 & 3/20 vs KKR, IPL 2013

The crowd at Eden Gardens was witness to a Jadeja special as he contributed with bat, ball and in the field as well. Kolkata Knight Riders batted first and were off to a good start with Gautam Gambhir (25) and Yusuf Pathan (25). However, their wickets opened the floodgates, with Ravindra Jadeja picking up 3/20 in four overs. Moreover, he took two catches as well to restrict CSK to 119/9.

In the second half, Michael Hussey (40 off 51) played well in a difficult phase, amid Chennai's batting unit falling like nine pins. Jadeja arrived at the crease when CSK needed 49 off 27. The southpaw went on to smash 36* off 14 balls to pave the way for Chennai to seal the chase with five balls to spare.

#3 43 & 3/20 vs PBKS, IPL 2024

In the most recent game on May 5, 2024, Ravindra Jadeja delivered a clinical performance in both departments to secure an important victory for CSK against Punjab Kings.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Daryl Mitchell (32) laid a foundation, Jadeja slammed 43 off 26 to help CSK compile a total of 167.

In the second half, Jadeja finished with figures of 3/20 while dismissing PBKS captain Sam Curran (7). As a result, CSK won the game by a hefty margin of 28 runs.

#2 62* & 3/13 vs RCB, IPL 2021

This game ranks as Jadeja's finest batting performance in the cash-rich league. After Faf du Plessis (50) led CSK's charge, it was time to continue the team's momentum.

Coming in at No. 5, Jadeja smoked 62* off just 28 balls, while hitting 37 runs off Harshal Patel in the last over of the innings. This over ranks as the joint-most expensive last over bowled in the history of the cash-rich league.

Then, the left-arm spinner claimed the wickets of Glenn Maxwell (22), AB de Villiers (4) and Washington Sundar (7) to pick up 3/13 in four overs. In the end, CSK won the game by 69 runs.

#1 48 & 5/16 vs DC, IPL 2012

Ravindra Jadeja registered his best all-round performance against Deccan Chargers in IPL 2012 at Visakhapatnam. The Chennai Super Kings were off to a decent start in the first 10 overs, with Murali Vijay (39) and S. Badrinath (30).

Then, Ravindra Jadeja (48 off 29) and Dwayne Bravo (43* off 18) were sensational to boost CSK to 193.

On the bowling front, Jadeja was immaculate with his line and length to finish with figures of 5/16, and bundling out the Chargers for 112, and securing a dominating 74-run victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback