RCB match schedule 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore full schedule & time table for IPL 2020

The official schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has finally been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The IPL 2020 season opener is a mouthwatering clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Abu Dhabi. That game is followed by an encounter between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are seen in action only on the third day of IPL 2020 (September 21st) when they face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai. RCB's group stage will be wrapped up on the 2nd of November when they face DC.

The schedule for the knockout stages is yet to be revealed.

RCB's IPL 2020 Schedule

RCB's schedule for IPL 2020

The afternoon and evening games have both been advanced by half an hour for IPL 2020. On double-header days, the first game will commence at 3:30 PM IST, while the second game of the day will begin at 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2020 will see 10 double-headers over the course of the tournament.

RCB head into IPL 2020 with a reasonably balanced roster, and will need their star players in Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali to fire on all cylinders.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the bowling attack, while Indian spearheads Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini will be ably supported by new recruit Chris Morris.

Advertisement

RCB recently also replaced Australian pacer Kane Richardson with his countryman Adam Zampa, who has enjoyed particular success against Kohli at the international stage.

The Red and Gold brigade have been in intense training sessions, with de Villiers terming batting on the sticky UAE wickets a great challenge. Captain Kohli, though, expressed confidence ahead of IPL 2020, stating that he doesn't feel like he's been away from cricket for an extended period of time.