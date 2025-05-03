RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK for Match 52 of IPL 2025 ft. Jacob Bethell & Krunal Pandya

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 52 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. The three-time IPL finalists have had a great season so far.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides, RCB came out on top by 50 runs. They will now host their arch-rivals in a contest that is heavily threatened by rain. Bengaluru have had a settled combination for most of the IPL, but they've made a couple of enforced changes when necessary.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 52 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell

Phil Salt missed the previous game with an illness, and reports indicate that he didn't train with the side ahead of the CSK clash. Jacob Bethell could thus be given another opportunity to impress at the top of the order alongside Virat Kohli, who has been at his consistent best in IPL 2025.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd

RCB's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. The CSK clash is expected to be influenced by rain, and the hosts could thus relegate Devdutt Padikkal to the bench in a shortened game. However, the southpaw has been one of their best batters in recent times and should come off the bench if they chase.

Rajat Patidar will want to get back among the runs, while Romario Shepherd and Tim David will add muscle and power to the lineup. Krunal Pandya, fresh off a Player of the Match display, could be given an increased role with the bat if needed.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

RCB's bowling attack has remained constant throughout the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have been impressive, while the franchise don't have too many options who can replace the inconsistent Yash Dayal.

Suyash Sharma has been economical and penetrative, even though wickets haven't fallen his way.

Impact Player Options - Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam

Padikkal is the straightforward impact player choice, while Rasikh Salam could be given a chance if RCB want an additional bowling option in a potentially shortened game.

