RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 46 of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27, in IPL 2025. It is the second meeting between DC and RCB this season.

Earlier in IPL 2025, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted a battle between Delhi and Bengaluru, where KL Rahul's excellent knock (93*) powered the Capitals to a memorable win in a run-chase. DC fans will expect a similar performance from Rahul on home turf.

Meanwhile, RCB will be out for revenge at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take the field in Delhi, here's a look at their predicted playing XI and Impact Player Sub options.

Openers: Phil Salt and Virat Kohli

The opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has not fired together consistently in IPL 2025, but one of them has chipped in with crucial runs for the team regularly. Salt has struggled of late, but Kohli has ensured that the team gets off to a strong start.

Salt has played for the Delhi Capitals in the past. He would have a decent idea about the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, whereas Virat has grown up playing cricket at this venue. Perhaps, Salt and Kohli can finally fire in unison and destroy the DC bowlers on April 27.

Middle Order: Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, and Romario Shepherd

Devdutt Padikkal has finally fired all cylinders at the No. 3 position in IPL 2025. The left-handed batter has formed brilliant partnerships with Virat Kohli in recent matches. RCB management will expect Padikkal to continue in the same vein.

After Padikkal, the middle-order will consist of Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, and Romario Shepherd. The batting order has been flexible. In the last match, David came to bat ahead of Patidar. It shows that RCB management will send the batters as per the situation in the middle.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Josh Hazlewood

The pace-bowling trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Josh Hazlewood will complete the playing XI. Kumar has done a great job with the new ball, but he has been expensive at the death. Dayal has slowly adjusted to his new role in the middle overs, while Hazlewood has been phenomenal in the death overs.

The pitch in Delhi has favored the batters. However, in the last match, Mitchell Starc showed how bowlers can keep a check on the run flow in the slog overs. Hazlewood and Kumar can use that strategy to trouble the DC batters.

Impact Player Option: Suyash Sharma

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma is likely to participate in this game as an Impact Player. He has done well in the middle overs. As has been the trend this season, RCB will switch Suyash with Devdutt Padikkal when it is their turn to bowl.

Suyash's four overs of leg-spin make life difficult for the opposition batters, but the boundary size in Delhi is not that big. It will be interesting to see if Suyash can truly make an impact in this IPL match.

