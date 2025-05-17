RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR for Match 58 of IPL 2025 ft. Mayank Agarwal & Lungi Ngidi

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 58 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 17. The three-time IPL finalists have had a great season so far and will look to make the most of the restart.

Ad

There are a couple of availability concerns for RCB, which could see them make a change or two to their lineup. Ahead of the break, the franchise replaced Devdutt Padikkal, who sustained a hamstring injury, with Mayank Agarwal. It remains to be seen if they bring the veteran batter into the mix immediately.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 58 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Phil Salt has missed RCB's last two matches with illness, but he has rejoined the squad and is set to feature. This would mean that Jacob Bethell, who hasn't done too much wrong at the top of the order, would drop back to the bench.

Ad

Virat Kohli, now retired from Test cricket, will be keen on giving his hordes of fans something to remember.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd

IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Captain Rajat Patidar was reportedly set to miss RCB's last league game, had it gone on as scheduled. The skipper is dealing with a hand injury but reportedly batted well in the nets ahead of the KKR clash and could play through the niggle.

Ad

The rest of Bengaluru's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Bethell could be pushed out by the duo of Tim David and Romario Shepherd, while Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma will add leadership and experience apart from their obvious skillsets.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Josh Hazlewood hasn't returned to India yet, so RCB could continue with Lungi Ngidi, who did well against the Chennai Super Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal have been fixtures of the pace attack throughout IPL 2025 and should retain their places. Suyash Sharma, meanwhile, has been a willing contributor in the spin unit.

Ad

Impact Player Options - Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara

Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Devdutt Padikkal has been ruled out of the season. Swastik Chikara was already present in the squad and should ideally be the front-runner, but RCB might prefer Mayank Agarwal's experience and spin-hitting to bat at No. 3. This is a tricky call, but the veteran should get the nod.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More