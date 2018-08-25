Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Royal Challengers Bangalore trying to rope in Sanjay Bangar as their new head coach

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
384   //    25 Aug 2018, 23:02 IST

Sanjay Bangar of India
Sanjay Bangar from his playing days

The IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which is still trophyless after eleven IPL seasons, have now decided to drop few coaches from their backroom staff. WIth Vettori already removed from the post of head coach, it may also pave the way for the side to see Sanjay Bangar adorning the role instead - at least according to several reports.

A report in The Mumbai Mirror suggested that RCB's dismal show in the 2018 season prompted the management to seek new names for coaching the side. The report also stated that Trent Woodhill and Andrew McDonald were dropped from the backroom staff.

It has been surprising to many that RCB were considering Sanjay Bangar for the post of head coach. The former Indian all-rounder is currently a member of team India’s backroom staff as the side's assistant coach, and hence he will not be able to join any IPL franchise, as per the regulations.

The same rule also famously saw Rahul Dravid leave his mentorship role at Delhi Daredevils, while the likes of Paras Mhamrey, Bharat Arun and few others followed suit, so as to be associated with the National side.

Due to the same reason, it is highly unlikely that Bangar will leave his current role to join an IPL franchise. He was earlier the batting coach was subsequently promoted to the role of assistant coach in 2017.

The report adds that while Bangar is RCB's apparent top-choice, they may also consider Gary Kirsten - who had joined RCB ahead of this year’s IPL as batting consultant - as the head coach of the team. Ashish Nehra is the only other coach that RCB retained - he is the side's bowling mentor.

It is expected that the Virat Kohli-led side will name the new coaches in the upcoming days.

IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Sanjay Bangar
