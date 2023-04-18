RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: RCB Player Ratings as Faf du Plessis and Co. fall narrowly short despite Glenn Maxwell blitz

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slumped to their third defeat in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edged them by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked the Super Kings to bat. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube made merry in the first innings as the visiting side put up an imposing 226/6 in their 20 overs. Although Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell put up an epic fight, Bangalore fell narrowly short in the final over.

Here are RCB's player ratings from Match 24 of IPL 2023 against CSK.

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Siraj bowls economical spell; Du Plessis and Maxwell put on stellar partnership

Wanindu Hasaranga bowled only two overs as RCB leaked runs

Faf du Plessis: 8/10

Du Plessis struggled with a niggle and survived an early caught-behind chance. He didn't look back from there on, smashing 62 off 33 against his former team. The RCB skipper would've been kicking himself at the way he got out, and his bowling changes were rather strange too.

Virat Kohli: 2/10

Kohli couldn't make an impact against CSK. Although he tried to stamp his authority on the powerplay, a ricochet off his pads dislodged a bail early in the piece. The opener could've perhaps waited to get his eye in before going big.

Mahipal Lomror: 1/10

Lomror looked to hit every ball he faced out of the park. He got lucky once but fortune didn't favor him again as Tushar Deshpande hit a hard length to dismiss him for a five-ball duck.

Glenn Maxwell: 9.5/10

Maxwell was in his element in Bangalore against one of his favorite oppositions. The Aussie hammered three fours and eight sixes in an astonishing display of hitting that nearly took his team over the line. He also bowled 16 balls, mostly to left-handers, and picked up one wicket.

Shahbaz Ahmed: 5/10

Shahbaz was strangely unused with the ball. He came in at No. 5 but couldn't quite get going, making 12 off 10.

Dinesh Karthik: 6.5/10

Karthik made his first significant batting contribution of the season. He had two overs of spin to face and negotiated them well, striking a four and a six. The keeper-batter was eventually dismissed for 28 off 14 and would've been unhappy that he couldn't take RCB over the line in a very gettable chase.

Wanindu Hasaranga: 6.5/10

Hasaranga was strangely used for only two overs even though he seemed to be RCB's most threatening bowler. The leg-spinner deceived Ajinkya Rahane with a googly and nearly forced Shivam Dube to chop on as well. He was sent in as low as No. 9, with the team management seemingly having no intention of using his batting ability.

Harshal Patel: 5.5/10

Harshal had his moments against CSK, including an excellent yorker to dismiss Conway. However, things went pear-shaped once again for the fast bowler as he sent down two high full-tosses in the final over to be taken out of the attack. He finished with an economy rate of 10.8.

Wayne Parnell: 4/10

Parnell had a middling outing. The left-armer conceded 48 runs in his four overs, with his final over in the powerplay costing RCB heavily. He couldn't get going with the bat either.

Vyshak Vijaykumar: 2/10

Vyshak was the most expensive RCB bowler as he leaked 62 runs in his four overs. The CSK batters took him for five fours and five sixes, with his wicket of Ambati Rayudu being scant consolation. His cutters weren't too effective and he perhaps chose the wrong deliveries to bowl at most times.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj was once again the pick of the RCB bowlers. He was threatening in the powerplay and finished off his quota well, although he could've been smarter with his execution against the likes of Dube. The fast bowler has been excellent in IPL 2023.

Suyash Prabhudessai [impact]: 7/10

Prabhudessai tried his best after coming in as an impact sub, striking two sixes in his 19. He couldn't do enough, though.

