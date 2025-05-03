RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

Former five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will play an away game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3. The match does not hold much significance for CSK because they have already been eliminated from the tournament.
However, it is an important match for RCB. The Bengaluru-based franchise are very close to sealing a spot in the playoffs. They might even aim for a finish in the Top 2, considering the position they are in right now.
Ahead of the clash between RCB and CSK, here's a look at the pitch history of the iconic venue in Bengaluru.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, IPL records
The pitch in Bengaluru used to be excellent for batting in the past. However, this season, it has been a little different. Batters have found it a bit challenging to score big on this ground in IPL 2025.
Here are some vital stats to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Bengaluru:
IPL matches played: 99
Won by teams batting first: 42
Won by teams batting second: 53
No result: 4
Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Pune Warriors, 2013
Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2017
Highest team total: 287/3 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024
Lowest team total: 82 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008
Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2010
Average first innings score: 169.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from the stadium before MS Dhoni and Rajat Patidar walk out for the toss. Because of rain, the outfield might be a little slow.
Both captains may prefer batting second here. In the last rain-curtailed game, RCB managed only 95 runs in 14 overs against the Punjab Kings.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Last IPL match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in the last game hosted by this ground. Virat Kohli's brilliant 70-run knock guided the Bengaluru-based franchise to 205/5 in their 20 overs.
In response, RR managed 194/9. Josh Hazlewood won the Man of the Match award for his four-wicket haul. Here is the game's summary:
Brief scores: RCB 205/5 (Virat Kohli 70, Sandeep Sharma 2/45) beat RR 194/9 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Josh Hazlewood 4/33) by 11 runs.
