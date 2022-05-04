RCB vs CSK, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 49

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 49 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

The match will be significant for Bangalore as another defeat would severely dent their playoff hopes. They have lost their last three matches in a row. In their previous clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), they went down by six wickets. In some good news, Virat Kohli scored a half-century but it was a labored effort as his 58 came off 53 balls. Skipper Faf du Plessis got out for a duck so his form is now a real cause for concern.

Chennai go into the game having defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs, riding on brilliant knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85*). The match also marked MS Dhoni’s winning return to captaincy. When the two sides met in the first half of IPL 2022, Chennai got the better of Bangalore by 23 runs.

Today's IPL toss result

The Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, skipper MS Dhoni said:

“It stops a bit initially. Also, this is one of the venues where the toss doesn't matter much because it's an open ground. The dew sets in pretty late.”

Chennai have made one change to their playing XI. Moeen Ali returns to the playing XI in place of Mitchell Santner. Bangalore are going in with an unchanged team.

RCB vs CSK - Today's Match Playing XIs

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Today IPL match player list

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif

RCB vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Anil Kumar Chaudhary

Match Referee: Vengalil Narayanan Kutty

Edited by Sai Krishna