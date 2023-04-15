RCB vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place today at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023. The two franchises are in the bottom half of the points table at the moment.

RCB started their season with a magnificent win against the Mumbai Indians. However, they are coming off defeats against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants in their last two matches.

Meanwhile, DC are on a four-match losing streak in IPL 2023. They will be keen to end their losing streak in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match. Before the battle between the two teams starts, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals by 18-10. The two teams have played in all IPL seasons and battled against each other 29 times, with RCB winning 18 games.

RCB have not suffered a defeat against DC after the 2020 season. The Bangalore-based franchise are currently on a three-match winning streak against the Capitals. Here's an overall summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 29

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 18

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

Matches Tied - 0

RCB vs DC head-to-head record in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will play host to today's match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals. The head-to-head record between RCB and DC in Bengaluru favors RCB 6-4.

The two franchises have met in 10 matches at this venue, with one of them ending with no result. Six of the 11 games have ended in the home side's favor.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of their last five encounters against the Delhi Capitals. As mentioned ahead, RCB are currently on a three-match winning streak in this rivalry.

A magnificent 66-run knock from Dinesh Karthik helped RCB beat DC at the Wankhede Stadium last season. Here's a short summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals encounters:

RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16, 2022. RCB (166/3) beat DC (164/5) by 7 wickets, Oct 8, 2021. RCB (171/5) beat RCB (170/4) by 1 run, Apr 27, 2021. DC (154/4) beat RCB (152/7) by 6 wickets, Nov 2, 2020. DC (196/4) beat RCB (137/9) by 59 runs, Oct 5, 2020.

