RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 14

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) faced off at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, April 2, in match 14 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The Shubman Gill-led GT secured a comprehensive eight-wicket victory, handing Rajat Patidar's RCB their maiden defeat of the season.

Ad

Gujarat won the toss and chose to field first. Playing their first home match in IPL 2025, Bengaluru were in deep trouble after losing early wickets. The home side were reeling at 42/4 at one stage.

Liam Livingstone steadied the ship for his team with a fighting half-century. He scored 54 runs off 40 balls, giving his team some hope. Jitesh Sharma and Tim David also chipped in with valuable cameos of 33 and 32, respectively.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers, finishing with stunning figures of 4-0-19-3. RCB registered 169/8 after 20 overs. Jos Buttler took GT home with a fantastic unbeaten knock of 73 from 39 balls.

Ad

Trending

Opener Sai Sudharsan contributed 49 runs, while Sherfane Rutherford was unbeaten on 30 as the team chased the target in 17.5 overs.

Following the loss, RCB have dropped down to the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table, with two wins from three matches. GT also have two victories to their name after three games and are fourth in the standings.

Here's a look at three moments from the RCB vs GT match that generated buzz among the fans:

Ad

#1 Liam Livingstone takes Rashid Khan to the cleaners

Liam Livingstone struck five sixes during his 54-run knock. Interestingly, all those five maximums came against the bowling of ace leg spinner Rashid Khan. He dominated the proceedings against the Afghan spin wizard.

Out of the five sixes, three came in a single over as Rashid leaked 20 runs in his final over to finish with dismal figures of 4-0-54-0.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were some other wonderful hits that delighted the viewers. RCB opener Phil Salt hit Mohammed Siraj for a massive 105m six before losing his wicket on the subsequent delivery.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the final moments of the game, Jos Buttler pulled a reverse scoop out of his arsenal to send the ball over the fence for a six against Josh Hazlewood.

#2 Mohammed Siraj's magical spell against former team RCB and 'Siuuu' celebration

All eyes were on Mohammed Siraj as he played against his former IPL team. His seven-year stint with Bengaluru ended after he was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Ad

The right-arm pacer bowled a fiery spell in the encounter. He claimed the important wickets of Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Liam Livingstone. His 'Siuuu' celebration also went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Siraj recorded his best IPL bowling figures at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his splendid bowling exploits.

#3 Sai Kishore outfoxes Krunal Pandya with carrom ball

Expand Tweet

Ad

GT's left-arm spinner Sai Kishore bowled a tidy spell for his team, giving away 22 runs from his four overs and picking up two wickets. He varied his pace brilliantly, restricting the RCB batters from scoring freely.

He showed that he has a few more tricks in his repertoire by using the carrom ball to dismiss Krunal Pandya. In the 15th over of the RCB innings, Kishore used the carrom ball against the southpaw.

Krunal failed to read the variation and got a leading edge while looking to play the ball on the leg side. Kishore completed a simple catch and the all-rounder was out caught and bowled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback