RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29. After going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 opener, RCB came from behind to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets. KKR, on the other hand, registered a close four-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Bengaluru bowled first against Punjab and did a good job to restrict the opposition to 176/6. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell claimed two wickets each. In the chase, RCB were on the back foot despite Virat Kohli's 77 off 49 balls. However, Dinesh Karthik slammed 28* in 10 balls to lift his side to a famous win.

KKR put up an impressive total of 208/7 on the board against SRH as Andre Russell clobbered 64* off 25, while Phil Salt also contributed a half-century. Heinrich Klaasen (63 off 29) gave them a scare in the chase, but Kolkata eventually sneaked home to victory.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 32 times in the IPL, with KKR having an 18-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. In the last match between the two teams, Kolkata beat Bengaluru by 21 runs in an away game.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 14

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 18

Matches with No Result - 0

RCB vs KKR head-to-head record in Bengaluru

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kolkata have an impressive IPL record against Bengaluru. They have won seven and lost four of the 11 matches played against RCB.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 7

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

Looking at the last five RCB vs KKR matches in the IPL, Kolkata have been dominant, winning four of those games. KKR won two clashes in the 2021 and 2023 editions, while RCB won the only game between the two sides in 2022.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

KKR (200/5) beat RCB (179/8) by 21 runs, April 26, 2023

KKR (204/7) beat RCB (123) by 81 runs, April 6, 2023

RCB (132/7) beat KKR (128) by 3 wickets, March 30, 2022

KKR (139/6) beat RCB (138/7) by 4 wickets, Oct 11, 2021

KKR (94/1) beat RCB (92) by 9 wickets Sep 20, 2021