RCB vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 15 of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2. RCB have been disappointing so far in the tournament, losing two out of three matches. LSG have experienced mixed fortunes, losing one and winning one.

In their last match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were hammered by seven wickets by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Batting first, RCB put up 182-6 as Virat Kohli top-scored with 83* off 59, while Dinesh Karthik contributed 20 off 8 balls. KKR, however, chased down the target in 16.5 overs as Bengaluru's weak bowling attack failed to make an impact.

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants, they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs in their previous IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Batting first, LSG put up 199-8 on the board as Quinton de Kock top-scored with 54 off 38, while Nicholas Pooran hammered 42 off 21 and Krunal Pandya 43* off 22. Mayank Yadav then registered brilliant figures of 3/27 on IPL debut to stun Punjab.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an impressive record against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. The teams have clashed four times, with RCB winning three matches and LSG one. Bengaluru beat Lucknow 18 runs in the last encounter between the teams in the 2023 edition.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

RCB vs LSG head-to-head record in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants have clashed only once in the IPL at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. LSG won the close contest by a margin of one wicket.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

As mentioned earlier, Bengaluru and Lucknow have met four times in the Indian Premier League. RCB won both matches in the 2022 edition, while the teams registered one victory each last season.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the four Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants games:

RCB (126/9) beat LSG (108) by 18 runs, May 1, 2023

LSG (213/9) beat RCB (212/2) by 1 wicket, April 10, 2023

RCB (207/4) beat LSG (193/6) by 14 runs, May 25, 2022

RCB (181/6) beat LSG (163/8) by 18 runs, April 19, 2022