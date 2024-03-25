RCB vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25. RCB went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the IPL 2024 tournament opener. PBKS, on the other hand, got off to a winning start, getting the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets.

Bengaluru batted first against Chennai and posted 173/6 in their 20 overs. They slipped from 41/0 to 78/5. However, a sixth-wicket stand of 95 between Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38* off 26) lifted RCB past the 170-run mark. It proved to be an inadequate score, though, as CSK chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

Looking at Punjab Kings' performance in their opening IPL 2024 match, they restricted Delhi Capitals to 174/9 as Arshdeep Singh impressed with 2/28. PBKS then chased down the total in 19.2 overs as Sam Curran smashed 63 off 47 and Liam Livingstone 38* off 21.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have clashed 31 times in the IPL. PBKS have a slender 17-14 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Last season, they met once, with Bengaluru beating Punjab by 24 runs in Mohali.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 14

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 17

Matches with No Result - 0

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru-Punjab match on Monday will be played at RCB's home ground - the Chinnaswamy. Both teams have done reasonably well at the venue. Of 11 matches played between them, RCB have won six and PBKS five. The last time these two sides clashed at the venue, Bengaluru beat Punjab by 17 runs.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 6

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings matches

Looking at the last five IPL encounters between RCB and PBKS, Bengaluru have won two matches, while Punjab have tasted wins in three games. The teams won one match each in the 2021 edition played in Ahmedabad and Sharjah respectively. In the 2022 edition, Punjab Kings won both games by five wickets and 54 runs respectively.

Here's a short summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings games:

RCB (174/4) beat PBKS (150) by 24 runs, April 20, 2023

PBKS (209/9) beat RCB (155/9) by 54 runs, May 13, 2022

PBKS (208/5) beat RCB (205/2) by 5 wickets, March 27, 2022

RCB (164/7) beat PBKS (158/6) by 6 wickets, October 3, 2021

PBKS (179/5) beat RCB (145/8) by 34 runs, April 30, 2021