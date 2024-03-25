RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Virat Kohli's splendid batting performance helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) get off the mark in the IPL 2024 standings. RCB chased down a 177-run target against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and registered their first win of the new season.

Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj's magnificent bowling performances ensured that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept the Punjab Kings down to 176 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing 177, Virat's half-century and cameos from Dinesh Karthik as well as Mahipal Lomror helped RCB get over the line.

Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, stats and records broken during the RCB vs PBKS match in IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in RCB vs PBKS match, IPL 2024

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik swept the awards at the presentation ceremony of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Karthik's match-winning cameo of 28 runs from 10 balls helped him win the Electric Striker of the Match award.

Kohli took the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match, Most Sixes, Most Fours and Player of the Match awards home. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Dinesh Karthik (Strike rate of 280)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (124 fantasy points)

Most sixes in the Match: Virat Kohli (2 sixes)

Most fours in the Match: Virat Kohli (11 fours)

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (77 off 49).

RCB vs PBKS scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Captain Shikhar Dhawan scored 45 runs at the top of the order for the Punjab Kings, but the other batters could not touch the 30-run mark. Cameos from Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran and Prabh Simran Singh helped PBKS finish with 176/6.

In reply, RCB reached 178/6 in 19.2 overs. Player of the Match Virat Kohli top-scored with a 49-ball 77. He hit 11 fours and two sixes in his inning. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror stitched together an unbeaten 48-run stand for the seventh wicket to guide RCB home.

Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each for the Punjab Kings. However, their efforts ended in a losing cause.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings game

It was another memorable game in IPL 2024 tonight, and here's a look at the top statistics emerging from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match:

Virat Kohli won his 17th Man of the Match award in the IPL. He is only behind AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, David Warner and Rohit Sharma on the all-time list now. Virat Kohli became the second batter after Shikhar Dhawan to score 2,000 runs in successful run-chases of IPL matches. Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten for the 23rd time in a successful IPL chase. Only Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni (27 each) have done it more times. Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the second team to field at least 5 players aged more than 35 in an IPL game. CSK were the first franchise.