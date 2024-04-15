RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will play host to a rematch of the IPL 2016 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight. It is the seventh game of the tournament for RCB, who have managed just a solitary win so far.

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad have recorded three victories from five games. They have a chance to rise higher in the points table with a comprehensive win tonight.

Before the IPL action returns to Bengaluru tonight, here's a look at the pitch history of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records

Teams batting first have won only 38 out of the 91 matches played in Bengaluru, which is why the skipper winning the toss might prefer bowling first. The wicket in Bengaluru has been batter-friendly, and high-scoring games have frequently taken place at the venue.

Ahead of the RCB vs SRH match, here's a look at the IPL records of the stadium in Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 91

Matches won by teams batting first: 38

Matches won by teams batting second: 49

Matches abandoned: 4

Highest team total: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team total: 82 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2010

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2017

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The RCB vs SRH pitch report will be live from Bengaluru before the toss takes place. Star Sports and JioCinema will broadcast the pitch report. Generally, the pitch on this ground helps the batters, but in the recent games, the wicket has been a bit two-paced.

Once the batters get settled in the middle, they can freely play big strokes. A high-scoring game could be on the cards between Hyderabad and Bengaluru tonight.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in the previous IPL games hosted by this stadium. A 56-ball 81 from Quinton de Kock inspired the visitors to 181/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 182, RCB could not build any big partnerships and got all out for 153. Express pacer Mayank Yadav scalped three wickets for the Super Giants. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 181/5 (Quinton de Kock 81, Glenn Maxwell 2/23) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 (Mahipal Lomror 33, Mayank Yadav 3/14) by 28 runs.