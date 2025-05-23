RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their 13th match of IPL 2025 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23. The BCCI has allotted the hosting rights of this match to Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Initially, this match was supposed to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the board moved it to Lucknow because of the rainy weather forecast in Bengaluru.

On May 19, SRH beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at this venue. Hence, they will have a decent idea about the conditions. Here's everything you need to know about the match between RCB and SRH.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 65, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Friday, May 23, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch in Lucknow has become better for batting in recent matches. The exact pitch report will be telecast live from the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium before the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad weather forecast

A clear sky is predicted for the IPL 2025 game between RCB and SRH in Lucknow on May 23. The temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, and there is 0% chance of rain during the match hours.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.

SunRisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Atharva Taide, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga and Zeeshan Ansari (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

