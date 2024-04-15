RCB vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

A couple of weeks ago, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) shattered the record for the highest team total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they amassed 277 against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The record, previously held by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), had stood for quite a few years. The fact that SRH were able to break it convincingly can be attributed not just to the batting-friendly pitches IPL 2024 has generally produced but also to the power the Orange Army possesses in that department.

Strangely enough, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn't been an outright belter this year. The average first-innings score is down to 180, with the fast bowlers getting the ball to stop a bit off the surface.

So RCB, who have a myriad of problems in the bowling unit, will hope that the Chinnaswamy serves as a favorable venue when they face off against SRH on Monday, April 15.

Bengaluru's home form has been disappointing so far. Their form in general has been abysmal, with only one win in six matches and a whole host of one-sided defeats. RCB's playoff hopes are fast disappearing if they haven't already, and they will know that they can't afford to drop any more points.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, have had an unpredictable start to life under Pat Cummins. They have three wins from five matches to be placed fourth in the standings, but their form hasn't been too consistent. However, SRH seem to be one of the favorites to go all the way this year.

RCB have won three of their last five matches against SRH, who don't have a great record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. But given how the two teams have fared so far, it's safe to say that history doesn't mean much in the present context.

IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Win Probability: Visitors start as clear favorites

Expand Tweet

In Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, SRH have arguably the most destructive opening pair in the tournament. Heinrich Klaasen has cooled off slightly after a rip-roaring start to the season, but the South African knows a thing or two about scoring against RCB.

With Mohammed Siraj misfiring and the others in the attack not doing enough to make up for the lead pacer's shortcomings, Bengaluru might struggle to contain Hyderabad's fiery batting lineup. Moreover, they have concerns of their own in the batting unit, with Glenn Maxwell having a woeful campaign and the think tank getting key entry points frequently wrong.

Rajat Patidar's return to form and Dinesh Karthik's sensational lower-order batting will have boosted RCB, but their issues don't have any clear solutions. It's a roster construction issue, and SRH have all the tools to exploit the home side's weaknesses.

If the Royal Challengers manage to win the toss and chase, we could see them put up a fight and perhaps even cause an upset. However, taking the toss out of the equation, it's evident that the SunRisers are the favorites for this contest.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 30 of IPL 2024.