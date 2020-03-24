Ready to convert Eden Garden into temporary medical facility if government wants: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly stated that everything needs to be done to flatten the curve

When asked about the fate of the IPL, Ganguly said that the situation remains unchanged

Sourav Ganguly also spoke about the fate of the IPL

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday, 24 March said that he is ready to convert the Eden Gardens indoor facility and the players' dormitory into a temporary medical facility if the state government wants them to.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Ganguly said, "If government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is need of the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem."

With India entering the crucial stage in its novel coronavirus outbreak, Ganguly stated that everything needs to be done to flatten the curve and welcomed the decision of a complete lockdown.

"I think this is the best option at the current moment. Certain things are beyond anybody's control. Whatever directives that the government and ministry of health gives us, we have to follow. That's the case all over the world," he added.

When asked about the fate of the Indian Premier League, Ganguly said that since the situation has remained the same since the last 10 days, he would not be able to make any comment about the same.

"(The) status quo remains the same," said Ganguly.