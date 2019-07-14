×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reports: IPL eyes expansion from 8 to 10 teams once again

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
27   //    14 Jul 2019, 16:58 IST

The plans are in place for an expansion
The plans are in place for an expansion

What's the story?

The stakeholders and organizers of IPL met in London earlier this week to discuss the introduction of new franchises among other issues. IPL had undergone an expansion way back in 2011, but the board reduced the number of teams to 8 due to some unforeseen circumstances.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2010, the BCCI had invited the potential stakeholders to place their tenders for the new IPL teams. Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala emerged as the two new franchises bought by the Sahara Group and Kochi Cricket Pvt. Ltd., respectively. While the BCCI expelled Kochi in the year 2012 due to financial issues, the BCCI ended Pune Warriors India’s run as an IPL franchise on 26th October 2013.

The IPL Governing Council introduced two new teams in Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions in the year 2016 to replace the suspended Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Once Rajasthan and Chennai’s suspension got over, they returned to the league as Pune and Gujarat left.

The heart of the matter

As per PTI, a team official who attended the aforementioned meeting said:

“We discussed increasing the number of teams but it was an informal discussion. Anyway the teams don’t have the authority to decide on the matter, the BCCI will have to take a call but we are open to the idea.”

Another IPL official had also confirmed the proceedings, without giving many details. The source only said that there is no concrete plan at the moment because more teams will result in a tighter schedule.

Also read: 10 Indian cities who deserve their own IPL franchise

What's next?

Given that IPL has become the grandest T20 league of the world, there will be no shortage of potential team owners. It will be intriguing to see which teams join the fray soon.



Tags:
IPL 2019
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Qualification scenarios for all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who are proving yet again that old is gold
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 10 international stars who played only one match in their IPL career
RELATED STORY
IPL History: Top 3 teams with the most number of final appearances
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 greatest moments in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Twitter reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad collapse once again while chasing
RELATED STORY
IPL Records: Top 10 batsmen who led the Orange Cap list in the 2016 IPL season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 teams that are likely to qualify for the playoffs after the halfway stage
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC - 3 Mistakes cost the game for Delhi capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the 8 active IPL teams by their win percentage over the years
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
No Result
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May
MI 162/5 & 9/0 (0.3 ov)
SRH 162/6 & 8/2 (0.4 ov)
Match Tied (Mumbai Indians won the one-over eliminator)
MI VS SRH live score
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May
KXIP 183/6 (20.0 ov)
KKR 185/3 (18.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
KXIP VS KKR live score
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May
RR 115/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 121/5 (16.1 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May
SRH 175/7 (20.0 ov)
RCB 178/6 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May
CSK 170/5 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 173/4 (18.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May
KKR 133/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 134/1 (16.1 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets
KKR VS MI live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May
CSK 131/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 132/4 (18.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets
CSK VS MI live score
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May
SRH 162/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 165/8 (19.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 2 wickets
SRH VS DC live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May
DC 147/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 151/4 (19.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Final | Sun, 12 May
MI 149/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 148/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 1 run
MI VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us