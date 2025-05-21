"Rewriting the history books with every innings" - Social media reacts to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stunning fifty in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his wonderful run in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old notched up a fine half-century in the team's IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

RR were required to chase down a 188-run target in their final league encounter. Suryavanshi helped his team get off to a flying start with his explosive batting exploits.

The talented youngster scored 57 runs off 34 deliveries. He struck four sixes and as many fours, finishing with a strike rate of 172.72. Suryavanshi earned widespread praise on social media for his impactful performance.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Still can't believe Vaibhav Suryavanshi is only 14 years old,he is doing extraordinary things at this age,his friends will be under tremendous pressure," wrote a fan.

"Just 14 years old and already making waves against top sides! Vaibhav Suryavanshi is showing signs of a future legend. Keep an eye on this rising star," commented another.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the find of the IPL Decade. This fearless batting, powerful shots, Class, elegance and what not. All at the age of 14. We wish you luck Vaibhav," chimed in yet another.

Suryavanshi did a commendable job in his debut IPL season. He amassed 252 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 206.55. The batter hit the fastest century among Indian players in the league's history with a stunning 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock helped RR end their IPL 2025 campaign with a consolation win

Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and chose to field first. CSK registered 187/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, who scored 43 (20) and 42 (25), respectively.

Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers, recording wonderful figures of 4-0-29-3. RR chased the target comfortably in 17.1 overs to finish their campaign positively.

Suryavanshi was their top performer with the bat, while skipper Samson remained unbeaten on 41 off 31 balls. RR had an underwhelming season, winning just four out of their 14 fixtures. They are currently placed ninth in the points table.

