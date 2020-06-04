Robin Uthappa reveals his struggles with depression

Photo source: The Week

Sarah Taylor, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami and now Robin Uthappa. Cricketers are no longer hesitating to open up about their mental health issues. Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, revealed that he suffered from depression and harboured suicidal thoughts for a period of two years between 2009 and 2011.

"When I made my debut in 2006, I wasn't overtly aware of myself. A lot of learning and development has happened since then. Right now, I am extremely aware of myself and really clear on my thoughts and myself. It's easier for me to catch myself now if I'm slipping somewhere in someplace," Robin Uthappa said while speaking on 'Mind, Body and Soul', a platform by The Royal Rajasthan Foundation, in association with NS Vahia Foundation & McLean Hospital (Harvard Medical School Affiliate)

"I feel I‘ve reached this place because I've gone through those tough phases wherein, I was clinically depressed and had suicidal thoughts. I remember around 2009 to 2011, it was constant and I would deal with that on a daily basis," Robin Uthappa revealed.

He also said that cricket was the last thing on his mind back then and all he thought about was how to survive the day and move on to the next.

Robin Uthappa also revealed that cricket would distract him from suicidal thoughts

He also explained that cricket kept him distracted from depression but on non-match days, he would think of jumping off the balcony.

"Cricket kept my mind off of these thoughts but it became really difficult on non-match days and during the offseason. On days I would just be sitting there and would think to myself on the count of three, I'm going to run and jump off of the balcony but something kind of just held me back.”

Robin Uthappa made his ODI debut in 2006 and from the 46 games, he has 934 runs at an average of 25.