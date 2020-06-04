×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Robin Uthappa reveals his struggles with depression

  • Cricketers are no longer hesitating to talk about mental health issues.
  • After Sarah Taylor, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Shami, Robin Uthappa has revealed he suffered from depression.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 04 Jun 2020, 14:03 IST

Photo source: The Week
Photo source: The Week

Sarah Taylor, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami and now Robin Uthappa. Cricketers are no longer hesitating to open up about their mental health issues. Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, revealed that he suffered from depression and harboured suicidal thoughts for a period of two years between 2009 and 2011.

"When I made my debut in 2006, I wasn't overtly aware of myself. A lot of learning and development has happened since then. Right now, I am extremely aware of myself and really clear on my thoughts and myself. It's easier for me to catch myself now if I'm slipping somewhere in someplace," Robin Uthappa said while speaking on 'Mind, Body and Soul', a platform by The Royal Rajasthan Foundation, in association with NS Vahia Foundation & McLean Hospital (Harvard Medical School Affiliate)

"I feel I‘ve reached this place because I've gone through those tough phases wherein, I was clinically depressed and had suicidal thoughts. I remember around 2009 to 2011, it was constant and I would deal with that on a daily basis," Robin Uthappa revealed.

He also said that cricket was the last thing on his mind back then and all he thought about was how to survive the day and move on to the next.

Robin Uthappa also revealed that cricket would distract him from suicidal thoughts

He also explained that cricket kept him distracted from depression but on non-match days, he would think of jumping off the balcony.

"Cricket kept my mind off of these thoughts but it became really difficult on non-match days and during the offseason. On days I would just be sitting there and would think to myself on the count of three, I'm going to run and jump off of the balcony but something kind of just held me back.”

Robin Uthappa made his ODI debut in 2006 and from the 46 games, he has 934 runs at an average of 25.


Published 04 Jun 2020, 14:03 IST
Rajasthan Royals Indian Cricket Team Robin Uthappa
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 3 | Yesterday
ECC 111/8 (20 ov)
BTC 101/7 (20 ov)
Empire CC won by 10 runs.
ECC VS BTC live score
Match 7 | Sat, 06 Jun, 07:30 AM
MT Bulls
Mighty Efate Panthers
MTB VS MFE preview
Match 4 | Sat, 06 Jun, 01:00 PM
Helsinki Cricket Club
Bengal Tigers CC
HCC VS BTC preview
Match 5 | Sat, 06 Jun, 04:30 PM
Greater Helsinki CC
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
GHC VS SKK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 09 Jun, 08:30 PM
Empire CC
Greater Helsinki CC
ECC VS GHC preview
Match 6 | Mon, 08 Jun, 08:30 PM
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
FPC Finnish Pakistani Club
GHG VS FPC preview
Match 8 | Sat, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Ifira Sharks
Mighty Efate Panthers
IS VS MFE preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Vincy Premier League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी