Rohit Sharma backs Suresh Raina to make Indian cricket team comeback

Rohit Sharma (L) feels Suresh Raina will make an Indian cricket team comeback

Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma, during an Instagram Live session with Suresh Raina, backed the Indian all-rounder to make a comeback into the national team in the near future.

Raina last turned out for the Indian team back in 2018 against England, and since then, the southpaw has only featured in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings.

"All these years we have seen you play, I've personally seen you play closely, I feel that you should get a chance in the team. At this moment, you only can do what is in your hands. The same thing (disappointment of missing out from the team) happened to me when I was not in the 2011 World Cup squad. It's heartbreaking, disappointing when you are away from the game," Rohit said.

Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery.



We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/osOHnFLqpB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2019

Suresh Raina made his Indian cricket team debut in 2005

Having played almost the whole of his career under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Raina has fallen out of favour ever since Dhoni stepped down from the Indian cricket team captaincy. And, the southpaw claimed that having to go under the knife back in 2018 was a huge call for him to take.

"The second surgery was a big decision for me. After that I did a lot of training and passed the Yo Yo test. Fitness, batting, fielding has always been there because it happens due to hard work. I feel there is a lot of cricket left, selection is not in our hands, performing is in our hands. I have enjoyed playing cricket, seniors have supported our generation," said an optimistic Raina.

One of the most stylish batsmen in Indian cricket history, Raina was one of the batting mainstays in the side since his debut back in 2005 and since then, he has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the national side.

The batting all-rounder has played an imperative role for CSK in the IPL, and he is also the second highest run-getter in the IPL with 5368 runs from 193 matches.

With form on his side and complete backing from his teammates, one might not want to label Raina's hopes of wanting to make a comeback as a far-fetched dream.