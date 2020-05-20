Rohit Sharma opens up on being always late for breakfast during IPL

'I've never made it to the breakfast table in IPL history', said Rohit Sharma

Indian vice-captain in the limited-overs formats, Rohit Sharma hilariously revealed how he hadn't made it on time for any of the breakfasts in his entire IPL career.

During a live Instagram session with Ravichandran Ashwin, the Mumbai Indians' captain opened up about his time management issues, especially after the birth of his daughter Samaira. However, he also reasoned how late matches in the IPL didn't allow him to hit the bed on time, which ultimately resulted in him getting late to the breakfast table.

"It's true that I've never made it to the breakfast table in IPL history, also because of other reasons as it gets very late after matches. I need my 9-10 hours of sleep, that is a must. Since Samaira was born, I used to sleep with her. I somehow managed to sleep with her and wake up with her. Because once she's up, you are not going to get your sleep."

Rohit Sharma revealed MS Dhoni's important advice

Rohit Sharma recently revealed the important advice given to him by former Indian captain MS Dhoni during the opener's first ODI double ton, scored against the Aussies at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2013.

Sharma had scored a magnificent 209 runs off 158 deliveries and also shared a 62-run stand with Dhoni. During their partnership which lasted till the 48th over, the latter kept motivating Sharma throughout his stay at the crease. Dhoni, the Indian captain at that time, even took up the responsibility of playing the big shots to preserve Sharma for the death overs.

Rohit Sharma later scored two more double hundreds for India. Both these knocks, an ODI record 264 runs and another inning of 208 runs, came against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

"I batted with MS Dhoni till the 48th over. During the partnership, he kept on talking and discussing things with me. He said, 'You are the set batsman and we want you to bat till the 50th over and I will be the one who takes chances'."

