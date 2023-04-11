Rohit Sharma’s 3 best knocks in the IPL against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled for runs in the recent past. MI's encounter against the Delhi Capitals will allow him to get back to run-scoring form.

With Delhi Capitals having lost their first three outings, Rohit will back himself to take on the derailed DC bowling attack.

Over the years, Rohit has been an incredible performer for the Mumbai Indians besides being the most successful captain in the IPL.

However, 'Hitman' has been short of runs in the last two editions and his below-par showing also reflected on his team’s performance as MI failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2021 and 2022.

Rohit is the fourth highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL but his performances off late has been underwhelming. With MI having lost the first two games, the 35-year-old will look to come out all guns blazing and lead from the front.

With that, let us take a look at Rohit Sharma’s three best knocks in the IPL against Delhi Capitals.

#1 A match-winning knock of 74* in 2013

Back in 2013, Rohit Sharma played a stellar knock against the Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), remaining unbeaten on 74 off 50 deliveries. It was his early days in the MI colors and he took the opportunity like a fish to water.

Batting first, MI posted a huge score of 209/5, with Dinesh Karthik (86) and Rohit ruling the roost in the middle. MI lost openers Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting early but the duo of Rohit and Karthik had other ideas.

In an exhilarating strokeplay by both the batters, MI went on to go past the 200-run mark. Coming in at No 4, Rohit batted with freedom and smashed five sixes and four overs during his stunning knock, which helped the franchise to win the game by 44 runs.

#2 A captain's knock in the 2020 IPL final

The MI skipper, who wasn't quite in the greatest of form in the 2020 edition of the IPL, scored a fine 68 off 51 deliveries against the Capitals and was instrumental in helping the side clinch their fifth IPL title.

Chasing a relatively below-par score of 158 on batting-friendly conditions, Rohit Sharma raced off to a flying start in the company of Quinton de Kock. Hitman's knock was risk-free but he also scored at a brisk pace.

Just when the boundaries dried out, Rohit ensured he found the gaps and went onto score 68 off 51 deliveries, which included five fours and four sixes. MI eventually went onto chase down the score in 18.4 overs and win by five wickets.

#3 A valiant knock from Rohit Sharma which came in a losing cause

It was back in 2016 that Rohit Sharma played a classy knock but ended up on the losing side. Delhi Capitals posted a competitive 164, but MI would have definitely backed themselves to chase that down due to momentum and confidence.

MI lost the early wicket of Parthiv Patel but Rohit looked in good touch and found the boundaries on a regular basis. He smashed 68 off 45 balls, which included seven fours and a six. Despite his half-century, MI eventually fell short by 10 runs.

