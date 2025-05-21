Rohit Sharma vs Faf du Plessis - comparing their stats after 152 IPL matches

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Faf du Plessis will be up against each other when MI take on DC in their IPL 2025 match. The two teams meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.
Veteran batter Rohit Sharma has shown some form this season, scoring 300 runs from 11 innings at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries to his name. Rohit has accumulated 6928 runs in the IPL from 268 matches in his career so far.
As for Faf du Plessis, the DC opener has not been at his very best this season. He has been in and out of the side due to injury and has played only seven games. The right-hander has managed to score just 173 runs at an average of 24.71 and a strike-rate of 122.69 with two half-centuries.
Ahead of an important clash between the two sides, here is a comparison of the stats of Rohit Sharma and Faf du Plessis after 152 IPL matches.
Rohit Sharma vs Faf du Plessis comparison after 152 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Rohit Sharma has been playing the IPL since the very first season back in 2008 and has featured in all editions so far. He began with the Deccan Chargers before moving to Mumbai Indians. Rohit has scored 6928 runs overall in his IPL caeer. However, after his first 152 games, he had 4047 runs from 147 innings.
On the other hand, Faf du Plessis began his IPL journey in 2012 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has played for teams like Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as well. In his 152 IPL matches so far, the South African has scored 4744 runs from 145 innings.
While the difference is not a lot, Faf du Plessis has 697 runs more than what Rohit had at a similar stage.
#2 Average & Strike rate
Rohit Sharma, in his first 152 games in the IPL, has batted for most in the middle and lower middle-order. While he has an overall average of 29.73 and a strike-rate of 131.93, after 152 matches in the league, Rohit had an average of 33.17 and a strike-rate of 131.10.
Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis has largely batted as an opener with few innings in the middle order in his IPL career till date. From his 152 games so far, he has an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 135.81.
Both batters are close when it comes to average and strike-rate after a similar stage in their IPL careers.
#3 Captaincy
Rohit Sharma has captained in 158 matches in his IPL career. From his first 152 games in the league, he captained in 68 matches and scored 1840 runs as captain in these games.
Faf du Plessis has captained in only 41 matches in the IPL so far. He has scored 1445 runs as captain in these games. There is a difference of only 395 runs between the two batters in terms of runs scored as captain within their first 152 IPL games, with Du Plessis having played 27 games fewer as skipper in this phase.
#4 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause
Rohit Sharma has scored 2447 runs in a winning cause from his first 152 games in the IPL. In these runs, he has scored 19 fifty-plus scores which include 18 half-centuries and a century.
Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, has scored 2832 runs in a winning cause in his 152 matches in the IPL till date. He has also scored 24 half-centuries in wins.
The DC batter has more runs and half-centuries than Rohit in a winning cause at a similar stage in the IPL.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS