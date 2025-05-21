Rohit Sharma vs Faf du Plessis - comparing their stats after 152 IPL matches

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Faf du Plessis will be up against each other when MI take on DC in their IPL 2025 match. The two teams meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma has shown some form this season, scoring 300 runs from 11 innings at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries to his name. Rohit has accumulated 6928 runs in the IPL from 268 matches in his career so far.

As for Faf du Plessis, the DC opener has not been at his very best this season. He has been in and out of the side due to injury and has played only seven games. The right-hander has managed to score just 173 runs at an average of 24.71 and a strike-rate of 122.69 with two half-centuries.

Ahead of an important clash between the two sides, here is a comparison of the stats of Rohit Sharma and Faf du Plessis after 152 IPL matches.

Rohit Sharma vs Faf du Plessis comparison after 152 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Rohit Sharma has been playing the IPL since the very first season back in 2008 and has featured in all editions so far. He began with the Deccan Chargers before moving to Mumbai Indians. Rohit has scored 6928 runs overall in his IPL caeer. However, after his first 152 games, he had 4047 runs from 147 innings.

On the other hand, Faf du Plessis began his IPL journey in 2012 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has played for teams like Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as well. In his 152 IPL matches so far, the South African has scored 4744 runs from 145 innings.

While the difference is not a lot, Faf du Plessis has 697 runs more than what Rohit had at a similar stage.

Player Matches Innings Runs Rohit Sharma 152 147 4047 Faf du Plessis 152 145 4744

#2 Average & Strike rate

Rohit Sharma, in his first 152 games in the IPL, has batted for most in the middle and lower middle-order. While he has an overall average of 29.73 and a strike-rate of 131.93, after 152 matches in the league, Rohit had an average of 33.17 and a strike-rate of 131.10.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis has largely batted as an opener with few innings in the middle order in his IPL career till date. From his 152 games so far, he has an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 135.81.

Both batters are close when it comes to average and strike-rate after a similar stage in their IPL careers.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rohit Sharma 152 33.17 131.10 Faf du Plessis 152 35.40 135.81

#3 Captaincy

Rohit Sharma has captained in 158 matches in his IPL career. From his first 152 games in the league, he captained in 68 matches and scored 1840 runs as captain in these games.

Faf du Plessis has captained in only 41 matches in the IPL so far. He has scored 1445 runs as captain in these games. There is a difference of only 395 runs between the two batters in terms of runs scored as captain within their first 152 IPL games, with Du Plessis having played 27 games fewer as skipper in this phase.

Player Matches Runs Rohit Sharma 68 1840 Faf du Plessis 41 1445

#4 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause

Rohit Sharma has scored 2447 runs in a winning cause from his first 152 games in the IPL. In these runs, he has scored 19 fifty-plus scores which include 18 half-centuries and a century.

Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, has scored 2832 runs in a winning cause in his 152 matches in the IPL till date. He has also scored 24 half-centuries in wins.

The DC batter has more runs and half-centuries than Rohit in a winning cause at a similar stage in the IPL.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in a winning cause Rohit Sharma 152 4047 2447 18/1 19 Faf du Plessis 152 4744 2832 24/0 24

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More