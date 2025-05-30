Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats in playoffs before GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Indian batting superstars Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be in action when Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. This will be a winners-take-all clash as the team that wins will progress to Qualifier 2, while the side that loses will be knocked out of the tournament.

Rohit has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign so far. In 13 innings, he has scored 329 runs at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 147.53, with three half-centuries, which includes a best of 76*. As for Gill, he has had an outstanding campaign with the willow. In 14 innings, he has clobbered 649 runs at an average of 54.08 and a strike rate of 156.38, with six fifties and a best of 93*.

Ahead of the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator clash Mullanpur on Friday, we compare the stats of Rohit and Gill in playoff matches.

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has a better average and strike rate in IPL playoffs?

Rohit has featured in 21 IPL playoff matches between 2009 and 2023. He represented the now defunct Deccan Chargers in the early years of the IPL before being bought by MI ahead of the 2011 edition.

in 21 innings in the IPL playoffs, Rohit has scored 316 runs at an underwhelming average of 15.80 and a below par strike rate of 108.96. The Hitman has two half-centuries to his name in IPL playoffs. He has been dismissed for a duck twice and has hit 26 fours and 11 sixes while facing 290 balls.

GT skipper Gill has featured in 10 IPL playoff matches between 2018 and 2023. The elegant batter represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL from 2018 to 2021 before moving to the Gujarat franchise.

In 10 innings in IPL playoff matches, the right-handed batter has scored 474 runs at an excellent average of 52.66 and a highly impressive strike rate of 145.39. Gill has one hundred and one fifty to his name in IPL playoffs. The new Indian Test captain has never been dismissed for a duck in IPL playoffs. Gill has hit 42 fours and 16 sixes in the 326 balls that he has faced.

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has a better highest score in IPL playoffs?

Rohit has registered a highest score of 68 in IPL playoff matches. The veteran batter hammered 68 off 51 balls in the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai. The Hitman slammed five fours and four sixes as Mumbai successfully chased a target of 157 in 18.4 overs. With the five-wicket win, MI also lifted their fifth IPL crown.

Rohit's other fifty in the IPL playoffs also came in a final. He clobbered 50 off just 26 balls in the IPL 2015 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The MI star struck six fours and two sixes as Mumbai got the better of Chennai by 41 runs.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s 100s Rohit Sharma 21 316 68 15.80 108.96 2 0 Shubman Gill 10 474 129 52.66 145.39 1 1

(Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill in IPL playoffs)

Gill has a highest score of 129 in IPL playoffs. The sensational knock came against MI in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening batter faced 60 balls and slammed seven fours and 10 sixes, ending with a strike rate of 215. GT won the clash by 62 runs to progress to the final.

The 25-year-old also scored 51 off 43 for KKR against CSK in the IPL 2021 final. Gill hit six fours in his knock before being trapped lbw by Deepak Chahar. KKR, however, went on to lose the final by 27 runs.

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has a better record in IPL finals?

Rohit has featured in six IPL finals so far. In six innings, he has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 129.78. Both his half-centuries in IPL playoffs have been registered in the final. The Hitman has struck 17 fours and eight sixes in the 141 balls that he has faced in IPL finals.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s 100s Rohit Sharma 6 183 68 30.50 129.78 2 0 Shubman Gill 3 135 51 67.50 127.35 1 0

(Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill in IPL finals)

Gill has been part of three IPL finals. In three innings, he has scored 135 runs at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 127.35, with one half-century to his name. He scored 51 in the IPL 2021 final. The right-handed has hit 16 fours and a six in the 106 balls he has faced in IPL finals.

