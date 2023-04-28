RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

After their two-match losing streak, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) returned to winning ways by trouncing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, April 27. The Sanju Samson-led unit won by 32 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After opting to bat first, Rajasthan notched up the first-ever 200+ IPL total in Jaipur. On the back of some surreal hitting by Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43), the hosts piled up 202/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 203 for the win, CSK could only put up 170/6. Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa took five wickets between them as no CSK duo stitched up a massive partnership, eventually losing the game by 32 runs.

Now that the RR vs CSK match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

For his fabulous knock of 77 runs from just 43 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged as the Player of the Match against CSK. He hit eight fours and four sixes, which set the tone for RR's win on Thursday.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43)

Game-changer of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Catch of the Match: Devdutt Padikkal

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Longest Six of the Match: Shivam Dube

Electric Striker of the Match: Dhruv Jurel (strike rate of 226.67)

Most Fours of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (8 fours)

RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Rajasthan Royals batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

As mentioned earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with the bat, top-scoring with a brilliant 43-ball 77. He hammered eight boundaries and four lusty maximums during his knock.

Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) and Devdutt Padikkal (27* off 13) also chipped in with cameos, which took RR to finish 202/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Tushar Deshpande continued his habit of taking wickets as the right-armer is now the joint-highest wicket-taker (14 scalps) of the tournament after his 2/42 against RR.

Chennai Super Kings batting scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

In their hunt for 203, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube batted well for their scores of 47 and 52, respectively. However, no other CSK batter could assert themselves on the opposition as the visitors could only make 170/6 in their run-chase.

Adam Zampa (3/22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) were the two pick of the bowlers for the Men in Pink, claiming five wickets between them.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the match

Rajasthan comfortably defeated CSK at the end [IPLT20]

The high-scoring affair on Thursday also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats to emerge from this IPL 2023 match:

With another win over CSK, Sanju Samson has now recorded four consecutive IPL victories over the four-time champions as a captain. This is the second most by any skipper after Rohit Sharma, who registered five consecutive wins over CSK from 2018 to 2019. Following his 29-ball 47 on Thursday, Ruturaj Gaikwad has now scored 1,524 runs across 44 IPL innings. This is the most any batter has scored after his first 44 IPL innings. Gaikwad surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1,512 runs. MS Dhoni dismissed Dhruv Jurel with a run-out in the first innings. With that dismissal, Dhoni has now effected in 23 run-outs in IPL history, making him the joint-most on the tally with Ravindra Jadeja.

