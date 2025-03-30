RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for an IPL 2025 match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (March 30). This will be the first time in IPL history that CSK play in Assam.

RR have used Assam as their second home venue, but they have struggled in the recent matches there. Just a few days ago, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Royals at the ACA Stadium by eight wickets.

CSK will be keen to ensure RR's poor run in IPL 2025 continues. Before the big game gets underway, here's a look at some important things to know.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 11, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, March 30, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: ACA Stadium, Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Guwahati ahead of the toss. It will not be a flat batting surface. Expect pacers and spin bowlers to receive some assistance from the conditions.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

A partly cloudy night sky is expected for the Super Sunday match in Guwahati. Rain is unlikely to interfere. The temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (Impact Player), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, and Kumar Kartikeya.

﻿Chennai Super Kings

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anshul Kamboj (Impact Player).

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

