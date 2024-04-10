RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

Gujarat Titans (GT) have reached Jaipur for their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium tonight. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Rajasthan Royals are currently on a four-match winning streak this season. They are at the top of the standings with eight points to their name. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have suffered big defeats in matches away from home.

RR will start as the overwhelming favorites to beat GT tonight in Jaipur. Before the match starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records

The wicket in Jaipur equally assists bowlers and batters. In the last match, Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler scored a hundred each on this ground. Gujarat Titans have fond memories of playing in Jaipur. Last year, Rashid Khan's 3/14 helped GT bowl RR out for just 117 runs and win by nine wickets.

Before GT square off against RR for the second time at this venue, here are some important stats to know:

IPL matches played: 55

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Highest individual score: 113* - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2024

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Highest team total: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Average first-innings score: 162

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

Virat Kohli mentioned after the first innings of the last match that the pitch was difficult to bat on. It was not easy to play strokes freely on the surface. After the second innings, Faf du Plessis highlighted that the pitch got better to bat on.

If the same wicket is used tonight, both teams should look to bat second. The toss could play a big role in deciding the winner of tonight's match.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the last IPL 2024 match on this ground. A fine century from Virat Kohli guided RCB to 183/3 in 20 overs. In reply, Jos Buttler's unbeaten century ensured that RR won the match in 19.1 overs.

Thirteen sixes were hit in that game between Rajasthan and Bengaluru. A total of seven wickets fell in 39.1 overs, with spinners taking two of them.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 183/3 (Virat Kohli 113*, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34) lost to Rajasthan Royals 189/4 (Jos Buttler 100*, Reece Topley 2/27) by 6 wickets.