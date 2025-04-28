RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Rajasthan Royals finally ended their losing streak in IPL 2025 by defeating the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible century powered the Jaipur-based franchise to an eight-wicket victory on Monday, April 28.

RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and invited visitors GT to bat first. Half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill powered the Titans to 209/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 210, RR got off to an excellent start with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal adding 166 runs for the first wicket in just 11.5 overs. Captain Riyan Parag smacked an unbeaten 15-ball 32* to guide his team home.

On that note, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top records emerging from the IPL 2025 match between RR and GT.

List of all award winners in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Vaibhav Suryavanshi won a majority of the awards in the post-match presentation. He became the youngest Player of the Match award winner in IPL history, and he also received the awards for the Most Sixes, Highest Strike Rate, and Most Fantasy Points in the match.

Rashid Khan was the only Gujarat Titans player to receive an award. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Strike rate of 265.8)

Super Sixes of the Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (11 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (221 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Rashid Khan (10 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101 off 38).

RR vs GT scorecard

Shubman Gill stole the show by scoring 84 runs off 50 balls at the top of the order for the Gujarat Titans. The GT skipper received fine support from Jos Buttler, who completed his half-century on the last ball of the GT innings. Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with a 30-ball 39.

Maheesh Theekshana made a return to RR's playing XI and made an instant impact. The Sri Lankan spinner bagged two wickets while conceding 35 runs in the four overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi blew away the Gujarat Titans bowling attack with their incredible opening stand of 166 runs. Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a T20 hundred, aggregating 101 runs off 38 balls.

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 40-ball 70* to guide RR home. Riyan Parag also played a handy cameo of 32 runs from 15 deliveries. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan scalped a wicket each, but GT lost the match in 15.5 overs.

RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered multiple records during his unbelievable inning of 101 runs. Here are some of the top stats:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest 50 of IPL 2025 in just 17 balls. Suryavanshi has broken Yusuf Pathan's record (37 balls) for the fastest hundred by an Indian in IPL history. Suryavanshi has broken Mujeeb ur Rahman's record (17 years) for the youngest player to win Player of the Match award in IPL.

