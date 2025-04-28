  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay
Modified Apr 28, 2025 16:55 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty
Can Shubman Gill lead GT to a win? (Image: Getty)

The 47th match of IPL 2025 will be played between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 28, in Jaipur. This will be the second meeting between RR and GT this season.

GT hosted RR for a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9, where the Titans recorded a comfortable win. They will aim to complete a double over the Royals in IPL 2025 and return to the top of the points table.

The match between RR and GT will start at 7.30pm IST in Jaipur. Ahead of the fixture, here's a short preview for the match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 47, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The pitch report will be available on JioHotstar before the toss takes place in Jaipur. Generally, the pitch is great for batting, and the bowlers have found it challenging to take wickets at this venue.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

A clear night sky is predicted for the clash between RR and GT in Jaipur on April 28. The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed will range around 11 km/h during the match hours.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (Impact Player), Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore and Ishant Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

Vinay

Vinay

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
bell-icon Manage notifications