RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 47th match of IPL 2025 will be played between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 28, in Jaipur. This will be the second meeting between RR and GT this season.
GT hosted RR for a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9, where the Titans recorded a comfortable win. They will aim to complete a double over the Royals in IPL 2025 and return to the top of the points table.
The match between RR and GT will start at 7.30pm IST in Jaipur. Ahead of the fixture, here's a short preview for the match.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 47, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 7.30pm IST.
Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans pitch report
The pitch report will be available on JioHotstar before the toss takes place in Jaipur. Generally, the pitch is great for batting, and the bowlers have found it challenging to take wickets at this venue.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast
A clear night sky is predicted for the clash between RR and GT in Jaipur on April 28. The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed will range around 11 km/h during the match hours.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (Impact Player), Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore and Ishant Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
