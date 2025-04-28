RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium will play host to Match 47 of IPL 2025, where the Rajasthan Royals will battle against the Gujarat Titans. It is a do-or-die game for RR because if they lose against GT, they will have zero chance of qualifying for the knockouts.
RR have already suffered seven defeats in nine matches. They hold the ninth place in the standings, but they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. For that, they need to win their remaining five matches first.
Ahead of the clash between RR and GT, here's a look at the pitch history of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, IPL records
Teams batting second have secured the win in 38 out of the 59 matches played in Jaipur. However, the last match ended in favor of the team that batted first.
Here are some important stats and numbers to know from the previous IPL games played in Jaipur:
IPL matches played: 59
Won by teams batting first: 21
Won by teams batting second: 38
Highest team total: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023
Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023
Highest individual score: 113* - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2024
Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008
Average first innings score: 164.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from the venue in multiple languages before the toss. Generally, the pitch in Jaipur helps the batters more than the bowlers.
It is rare to see teams touch 200 in Jaipur, but there have been frequent scores in the range of 180. The match between GT and RR should be a high-scoring one.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Last IPL match
The Lucknow Super Giants edged the Rajasthan Royals by two runs in the last IPL match hosted by Jaipur. It was a nail-biting thriller, where Avesh Khan's excellent bowling helped LSG win by two runs.
LSG scored 180 for five in their 20 overs, and in response, RR finished with 178 for five. Three batters hit a fifty in that game. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: LSG 180/5 (Aiden Markram 66, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/31) beat RR 178/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 74, Avesh Khan 3/37) by 2 runs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS