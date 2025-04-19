RR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their fourth home match of IPL 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 19. It is the first night game of the tournament at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium.
LSG defeated the Gujarat Titans on April 12 but lost against the Chennai Super Kings on April 14. Meanwhile, RR suffered a defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in the Super Over in their last game played on April 16.
Both LSG and RR will aim to get back to winning ways in Jaipur. Ahead of the battle between the two franchises, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the 36th game of IPL 2025.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match details
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 36, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Saturday, April 19, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report
The conditions in Jaipur equally support the batters and the bowlers. The wicket has been average for batting, pace bowling, and spin bowling. It should be a proper contest between bat and ball.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast
The temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius in Jaipur when RR take on LSG. There is 0% chance of rain. The humidity levels will stay around 15%, with the wind speed predicted to be around 11 km/h.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Kumar Kartikeya (Impact Player).
Lucknow Super Giants
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni (Impact Player), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Singh.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
