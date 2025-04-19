RR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their fourth home match of IPL 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 19. It is the first night game of the tournament at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Ad

LSG defeated the Gujarat Titans on April 12 but lost against the Chennai Super Kings on April 14. Meanwhile, RR suffered a defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in the Super Over in their last game played on April 16.

Both LSG and RR will aim to get back to winning ways in Jaipur. Ahead of the battle between the two franchises, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the 36th game of IPL 2025.

Ad

Trending

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 36, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, April 19, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

The conditions in Jaipur equally support the batters and the bowlers. The wicket has been average for batting, pace bowling, and spin bowling. It should be a proper contest between bat and ball.

Ad

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

The temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius in Jaipur when RR take on LSG. There is 0% chance of rain. The humidity levels will stay around 15%, with the wind speed predicted to be around 11 km/h.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Kumar Kartikeya (Impact Player).

Ad

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni (Impact Player), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Singh.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More