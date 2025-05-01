RR vs MI, IPL 2025: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 will return to the iconic Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Thursday, May 1, as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) gear up to host the Mumbai Indians (MI). It is the second consecutive home game for RR, who defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 28.

Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wowed the Jaipur crowd by smacking his maiden IPL century against the Gujarat Titans. The home fans will expect a similar knock from the 14-year-old when he plays against the Mumbai Indians.

Before Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag walk out for the toss, here's a glance at the pitch history of the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, IPL records

Teams chasing have enjoyed more success than teams defending in Jaipur. Even in the last match, the Rajasthan Royals easily chased down a 200+ target.

Here are some crucial numbers to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Jaipur:

IPL matches played: 60

Won by teams batting first: 21

Won by teams batting second: 39

Highest team total: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Highest individual score: 113* - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2024

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Average first innings score: 165.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Pitch report

The Jaipur pitch report will be live from the venue before the toss. Two experts will walk out to the middle and give an idea about the boundary dimensions and the condition of the wicket.

Generally, batters have enjoyed in Jaipur. Another batter-friendly track should be on offer for the match between RR and MI on May 1.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Last IPL match

The Rajasthan Royals blew away the Gujarat Titans in the last game hosted by the stadium in Jaipur. The Titans posted 209/4 in their 20 overs, but RR cruised to 212/2 inside 16 overs.

14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a century, while Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jos Buttler hit fifties in that game. Here is the summary:

Brief scores: GT 209/4 (Shubman Gill 84, Maheesh Theekshana 2/34) lost to RR 212/2 (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 101, Rashid Khan 1/24) by 8 wickets.

