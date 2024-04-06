RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in IPL 2024 tonight. It is the third home game of the season for RR.

Rajasthan will don a special all-pink kit for this fixture to show their support for 'Aurat Hai to Bharat Hai' campaign. RCB, meanwhile, haven't won an away game in IPL 2024 so far. They will be keen to end the streak tonight.

Before RCB's clash against RR at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, here's a brief look at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records

The pitch in Jaipur is decent for batting. Fast bowlers and spinners have also achieved some success at the venue. Overall, fans witness equal competition between the bat and ball in Jaipur.

Here's a list of some important stats and numbers that fans should know from previous IPL matches hosted by Jaipur:

IPL matches played: 54

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest team total: 217/6 - SRH vs RR, 2023

Lowest team total: 59 - RR vs RCB, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - SRH vs RR, 2023

Highest individual score: 105* - Ajinkya Rahane (RR) vs DC, 2019

Best figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs CSK, 2008

Average first innings score: 161

Sawai Man Singh Stadium pitch report

In the last match, the square boundaries were equidistant at 67 meters. The distance for the straight boundary was 76 meters. Simon Katich mentioned in the previous game's pitch report that the bowlers who bowl cutters can thrive on the wicket.

If a similar wicket is offered for tonight's game, expect Sandeep Sharma to dominate the proceedings if he plays. Even Yuzvendra Chahal can receive some help from the surface.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals beat the Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in the previous IPL match at this venue. A splendid half-ton from Riyan Parag guided RR to 185/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 186, DC finished with 173/5, courtesy of a late blitzkrieg from Tristan Stubbs.

10 wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners accounting for four of them. Only one batter scored a fifty in the game. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: RR 185/5 (Riyan Parag 84*, Axar Patel 1/21) beat DC 173/5 (David Warner 49, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19) by 12 runs.