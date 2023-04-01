On March 31, Ahmedabad, more than a hundred thousand fans were shouting at the top of their lungs when Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out to bat.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), hoping to bounce back after a lackluster IPL campaign in 2022, have been asked to bat first. There is an air of anticipation around the game, although most of it is for MS Dhoni, and to see how much the veteran still has left in his tank.

But there is also intrigue around how CSK will fare in general. That Conway and Gaikwad, who showed glimpses of being a brilliant opening pair last season, would open the batting in the first game of the season, is only adding another layer of fascination.

CSK got off to a bad start, with Conway being cleaned up by Mohammed Shami. Under ordinary circumstances, that might have forced them to consolidate but on a flat track, they do not have that luxury. Gaikwad, considering how much is riding on this season personally, would have been afforded that extra leeway to just ease himself into the season.

That, though, is what an ordinary cricketer might have thought of. Gaikwad is no ordinary cricketer. He is special, and that is something most people who have watched him would agree upon. What they might be skeptical of is how consistent he has been, and how he has not risen to the occasion as often as he should.

In fact, in each of his three previous IPL seasons, he huffed and puffed at the start, mustering only 27 runs in nine innings combined (first three knocks in each campaign). He was able to overcome it spectacularly in 2022 but it was a habit that he, CSK, and India wanted him to leave far behind.

So, if he were to walk out, all nervous and unsure of his own ability at the Narendra Modi Stadium on opening night, you wouldn't have really blamed him. What transpired, though, was anything but circumspect.

The first ten balls he faced yielded 22 runs. He then ensured that CSK made the most of the powerplay, helping them score 51, of which 24 came off Gaikwad’s bat.

The opener was also at his imperious best against high-pace, just like he was at Pune last year against Umran Malik. This time, Alzarri Joseph came in for punishment and was deposited for three sixes in an over.

It is quite revealing that Gaikwad opted to fight fire with fire, especially at a time when India have made it clear that they do not want to stack their top order with anchors.

For a long time, Gaikwad has qualified as an anchor – someone who likes to build his innings and then tee off. So, from an India perspective too, this version of the opener that came to the fore on Friday is perhaps just what they want.

Another striking aspect was that he did not look in any trouble, even as those around him, namely Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube, struggled for rhythm.

When they were on strike, it felt like the wicket was stopping, it was nipping and it was bouncing. When Gaikwad was on strike, it felt as if he was batting on one of the vast expanses of tar that led into the Narendra Modi Stadium.

He batted as if he owned the place, and some of the shots he played were worth the admission fee alone. He was timing every ball to perfection until he was dismissed and the sound off his bat was like a musician who had, after hours and hours of jamming, come up with his unique, melodious, and long-lasting symphony.

The innings, though, apart from highlighting Gaikwad’s class, also illustrated that he is still capable of holding down a regular India gig. Performances from his peers have meant that he has not quite had the chances his talent warrants, but if he keeps scoring runs and keeps scoring them in this manner, it will take a very brave captain and selection panel to keep ignoring him.

What would have pleased him, his well-wishers and CSK most was how he broke out of his infamous slow-starting funk to reiterate that he remains the real deal.

Of course, there will always be an asterisk attached as long as he is unable to translate these sorts of returns onto the international stage. Yet, there is also a feeling in the air that he could finally be ready to crack that code. Those who watched him against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, shutting out all the noise, pressure, and expectations, would certainly testify.

If the runs keep on coming, those who might not buy into that theory will now be forced to do so at some point. Not many are blessed with that sort of talent to change perceptions. Gaikwad is. And that should tell you all you need to know about him.

