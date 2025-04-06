Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats after 70 IPL matches

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are two top Indian batters participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Gaikwad is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Gill is leading the Gujarat Titans (GT).

So far this season, Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 121 runs from four matches at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 155.12, with two half-centuries and a best score of 63.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has played three games this season and has scored 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike-rate of 154.54 with a top score of 38.

CSK last played against Delhi Capitals, where Ruturaj scored five runs from four deliveries. GT are set to play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6, where Gill will be in action.

That said, let us compare the stats of the two young Indian batters after their first 70 IPL matches and see how they have fared.

Comparing the stats of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill after 70 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad began his IPL journey in 2020 with CSK and is currently playing his sixth season. He played 70 matches in the tournament so far and has scored 2501 runs from 69 innings.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has played 106 matches in his IPL career so far. He has scored 3301 runs from 103 innings. Talking about his numbers from his first 70 IPL games, Gill had scored 1801 runs from 67 innings.

Therefore, there is a significant difference, with Ruturaj having scored 700 more runs than Gill at a similar stage.

Player Matches Innings Runs Ruturaj Gaikwad 70 69 2501 Shubman Gill 70 67 1801

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a consistent performer for CSK. From 70 IPL games, he has maintained an average of 41.00 and has a strike-rate of 137.64.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has an average of 37.52 and a strike-rate of 136.12 from 106 games. However, from his first 70 matches in the league, the right-hander had an average of 32.16 and a strike-rate of 125.77.

Therefore, Ruturaj has a better average and a strike-rate than what Gill had in a similar phase after 70 IPL games.

Player Matches Average Strike-rate Ruturaj Gaikwad 70 41.00 137.64 Shubman Gill 70 32.16 125.77

#3 Most 50 + scores

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored two half-centuries from four games this season so far. From 70 IPL games, he has scored two hundreds and 20 half-centuries. His highest score of an unbeaten 108 came against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2024 season.

Shubman Gill has scored four hundreds and 20 half-centuries from 106 games overall. From his first 70 IPL games, Gill had scored 14 half-centuries but did not have a century. His highest score of 96 during the phase came against the Punjab Kings in 2022.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Ruturaj Gaikwad 70 20 2 108* Shubman Gill 70 14 0 96

Conclusion

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are two of the best batters going around in the IPL at the moment. Both of them have played key roles for their respective teams with the bat.

Ruturaj has scored more runs than what Gill had after 70 IPL games. He also has a better average and strike-rate. Moreover, the CSK skipper also has two centuries and 20 half-centuries, which is more than what Gill had at a similar phase.

In terms of numbers alone, Ruturaj is ahead of his GT counterpart Gill as far as a comparison of stats is concerned. However, both batters are equally talented and skilful.

Both the batters will have important roles to play for their respective teams as the tournament progresses.

