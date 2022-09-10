3 former CSK players who might be targeted by the Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 league

The SA20 league appears to be the next big franchise tournament on the cricketing calendar. With several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises investing in the competition, the SA20 league is likely to command many big names from around the world. The player auction will be held on September 19.

The Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) have signed five players already. Faf du Plessis will captain the side, which will also feature his countryman Gerald Coetzee. Apart from West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd, two players from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana - are unsurprisingly part of the preliminary roster.

JSK are likely to make a move for a few more familiar names in the auction. Here are three former CSK players who could feature for their sister franchise in the SA20 league.

#3 Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma was once a familiar face in the Indian Premier League

The final auction pool for the SA20 league is yet to be announced, but there's a chance that former India leg-spinner Rahul Sharma could be on the list. The tall bowler, who was part of the CSK squad for the 2015 IPL, recently retired from all forms of cricket and is part of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) right now.

Sharma played four ODIs and two T20Is for India, and while he isn't one of the most accomplished players, he could be a useful addition with his accuracy and ability to extract bounce. Franchises in the SA20 league might be looking at names who can draw more eyeballs, though, so the 36-year-old certainly isn't one of the favorites to be picked up in the auction.

#2 Harbhajan Singh

India v England: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

At 42, Harbhajan Singh is one of the oldest players still capable of featuring at the top level. Until last year, the veteran off-spinner was part of the IPL and more than useful with the ball.

Harbhajan, being one of the most successful bowlers in world cricket, would be a welcome addition to the JSK roster should they want an experienced former international player. He has played with Du Plessis at CSK and could flourish under the JSK skipper.

Like Sharma, Harbhajan isn't among the favorites to be picked up at the auction. But he could add some value to the franchise in the SA20 league.

#1 Suresh Raina

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Suresh Raina only recently announced his retirement from all forms of domestic Indian cricket and is currently playing the RSWS for the India Legends. Only 35 years old, the southpaw has a good amount of cricket left in him and could link up with Du Plessis at JSK.

CSK's leading run-scorer in IPL history has a good T20 record in South Africa, having played there in 2009. Raina would draw plenty of attention if he's picked at the SA20 auction, something that the budding league would be grateful for at such a nascent stage.

